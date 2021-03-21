Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 100x Zoom Trick: Capture HD Moon Photos Without Tripod-How to Do It On Other Phones





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers many advanced camera features that allow users to capture HD photos of subjects very far away. One of them is a 100x zoom that allows smartphone owners to take pictures of the moon.

(Photo: Photo by Matt Cardy / Getty Images) Clouds to see the last full moon of the year, the so-called “cold moon,” appearing behind the lights illuminating the coast of Penzance in Cornwall on December 13, 2016. Is clear, England. The last full moon of the year was also the last supermoon of 2016. Natural phenomena occur when the perigee (the moon is closest to the earth) coincides with the full moon (fully illuminated by the sun).

Now it’s clear that YouTube videos can capture high resolution images of the moon without the use of a tripod or other device holder. All you need is the proper knowledge to use the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its camera-pro features.

YouTube channel CREATOR STUDIO has posted a brief video guide on how to capture HD Moon photos without using a tripod. The virus footage was able to generate over 12,000 views and 20 comments.

Some YT users in the comments section claimed that they could capture a variety of subjects, including the moon, without using 100x zoom.

Use the Galaxy S21 Ultra HD camera

The YouTube video comes with text that viewers can easily follow, although no one is talking to provide the tutorial. In addition, the video only revealed an easy way to capture HD photos of the moon.

(Photo: Photo by Matt Cardy / Getty Images) When people gather to celebrate the summer solstice in Somerset, England on June 20, 2016, the full moon rises behind Glastonbury Tor. Tonight’s Strawberry Moon is the name given to the full moon by Native Americans in June to mark the beginning of the strawberry picking season, last at the solstice of June 22, 1967, and for another 46 years at the summer solstice. It does not occur. Until June 21, 2062.

Also read: Your iPhone is vulnerable to calls and text hijacking.These secret codes may help you avoid them

All you need to do is activate the video or photo stabilizer on your device and slowly go up to 100x zoom. Then you can take a picture with the click of a white button.

Samsung’s official website has provided a guide on how to activate the Super Steady feature of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. To enable it, just follow the exact steps below.

Camera Launch the camera app Select the video icon Tap the super steady icon to enable the feature After enabling super steady, tap the record button to start recording video in super steady mode You can also click on the white button to capture the photo instead Can you do this on other smartphones?

Currently, only Samsung Galaxy offers 100x zoom. However, you can do this with other smartphones using device accessories such as smartphone zoom lenses and tripods. On the other hand, in Pro mode of the device, you can also adjust the ISO, aperture and shutter speed to take a night photo with the moon and stars.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Samsung and other smartphones.

Related article: Samsung confirms that Galaxy Note will not happen this year-it turns out that it is due to lack of chips

This article is owned by TechTimes.

Created by: Juliano Deleon.

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos