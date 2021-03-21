10 Hilarious Memes About Waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 All Fans Can Be Related





Funny people memes about waiting for TES6.

Some companies have a bad habit of releasing their games years before their intended release. Recently, with the release of Cyberpunk 2077, we saw how this could have dire consequences. But that’s not necessarily the developer’s fault. Take Bethesda as an example.

Fans were very enthusiastic about newElderScrolls and the company revealed that they were working on a project and had little choice but to give us a small trailer. The first bullying was in 2018 and since then we have received almost new information about the project. Due to this silence, fans are currently involved in one of the following 10 memes:

10 Honestly, it will probably still take a while

Before starting to see the news about the sixth numbered entry in the storiedElder Scrolls franchise, Bethesda will first release Starfield. I feel that the future science fiction RPG is still a long way off. Waiting on different planets over time can help, but you still have to put up with it. No matter how long it takes to make a great game, how long do you wait?

9 Are you happy! ??

This is basically how fans felt about Bethesda at E3 2018, when the game was officially announced. Still, seven years have passed since Skyrim, so players were worried about follow-up information. Fans were very excited about the release, but didn’t realize that it would take years for new information to come out. Bethesda recently looked into the details of the game just months before its release, so this probably means there’s a few more years of silence before hearing anything.

8 Why don’t you play and wait?

There are many people like both, but a significant portion of Elder Scrolls fans aren’t interested in the apocalyptic wastelands of the Fallout franchise. Still, you can spend time both waiting and playing similar open world RPGs.

If Fallout isn’t your favorite, why not play The Witcher games or Kingdom Come: Deliverance? With more open world RPGs than ever before, there’s no shortage of exciting worlds to explore.

7 arena 6

I appreciate the value of this meme comedy, but are Elder Scrolls: Arena style games really what people want? I understand Daggerfall 5, but Arena is very rough-edged and misses some important points that characterize the ElderScrolls franchise. Still, it’s always good to remember where the franchise came from, just to understand how much it has evolved through iteration.

Even 6NPC knows it’s been for a while

If anyone knew the release date of the next Elder Scrolls game, they would think it was a Skyrim NPC. Unfortunately, even they have no clue as to when we can expect the long-awaited title. They know it won’t be soon. Fortunately, Skyrim has a lot to do and see until the day comes. The community is constantly publishing new mods, even after running out of all the content Bethesda has created.

Even 5 skeletons die

This is what we all end up looking like when we are waiting for something. As a fan of games and other media, it’s a bit sad to think that there will be days when we can’t experience the games and movies we’ve been waiting for. Keep in mind that while you’re waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6, you’ll have many other great experiences. Play video games and watch upcoming movies. It’s not a bad thing to get excited about something, but it never takes away the fun from now on.

4 chess 2

Do you find it hard to wait for the new Elder Scrolls game? Try to be someone waiting for a chess sequel. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that a recent sequel will be in fashion.

To be fair, chess has undergone many changes and variations over more than 1000 years of history, making it today’s game. However, patches and enhancements are nothing better than a full sequel.

3 Sony fan mourning

Bethesda games generally have problems with the console, but the Sony platform tends to have problems. Skyrim and Fallout: New Vegas was notoriously poor on the PS3. Fortunately, fans won’t have to worry about this when The Elder Scrolls 6 is released. The bad news is that this is probably because the next title won’t come out on the PS5. Microsoft recently purchased Bethesda. This means that The Elder Scrolls 6 may only be available on PC and Xbox, along with future Fallout games.

2 If it was easy just to wait

If you had the option of skipping life and waking up immediately on the day the Elder Scrolls 6 came out, would you do that? Sure, there’s more to do in life besides waiting for the game, but is it as important as finally playing the sixth title in this renowned franchise? Can Elder Scrolls NPCs afford to wait this way no matter what book or glasses they want to see?

1 Keep waiting

The world is constantly changing, but something remains the same. In the future, people are still at war, planets continue to spin, and fans are still waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6. If Time Traveler comes from the future and the above exchanges occur, your world will probably break. I hope the time machines they used to go to in our time will take you into the distant future. The only way this plan can backfire is to know that the game was actually canceled in the future.

