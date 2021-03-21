GTA Online Stuntman’s latest tricks shouldn’t be possible





The popular GTA online stuntman TheRealMurda10k violates the laws of physics by jumping a car onto a train with the latest incredible tricks.

A seasoned Grand Theft Auto Online player has violated the virtual laws of physics with stunts in high-flying cars that appear to have been pulled from Batman or Speed ​​Racers. Rockstar Games’ highly popular online multiplayer sandbox is ideal for demons and mischievous people, whether they’re participants in an alien gang war or a bohemian driver who can fly without wings or planes. It is a playground.

These awe-inspiring stunts include players hijacking Fort Zankeds Jets in flight and dodging missile attacks with giant tanks-a fairly grounded open in Grand Theft Auto. A feat that requires an amazing amount of skill to succeed in the world. Among the brave souls behind these acts is Reddit user TheRealMurda10k. It frequently posts his own videos performing dying stunts online in GTA Online. These days, I’m driving alongside one of Los Santos’ tallest buildings before skillfully jumping off. Land on a yellow construction crane.

Yesterday, TheRealMurda10k launched the attack again and posted a video of his latest GTA online stunt on r / gtaonlinesubreddit. This time, a talented driver jumps over a wall with his trademark purple scramjet car, drives from edge to slope, and uses jet boosters to briefly soar the Los Santos skyline, second. Run along the circular wall and use a jet plane, cross the railroad tracks and land on one of the cars.

TheRealMurda10k’s latest stunt appears when another GTA online fan recognizes his efforts to fix a long-standing problem with game load times on PC. Other great players use GTA Online to spot-on movie scenes such as Baby Driver and Weekend Blinding Lights music videos, and Rockstar further for its hugely successful multiplayer experience. We are planning official content.

Still, GTA Online’s virtual bold and physics-defying skills Real Murda 10ks display is at a completely different level, making it easy to drive along walls and jet across railroad tracks, so fans and Reddit commentators. Is in awe. Plan for such a small user-generating moment and the long future of Rockstar Games that helped make Grand Theft Auto Online a reliable source of entertainment in the global epidemic last year. Top-selling titles-runs the long-awaited, often-rumored open-world crime franchise, including Grand Theft Auto 6.

