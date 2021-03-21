FIFA 21 Prime Icon Moment SBC: Wright, Zambrotta, Makele





EA has dropped three new Prime Icon Moments SBCs that can be unlocked in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. So here’s everything you need to know.

Prime Icon Moment SBC Start Date and Expiration Date

EA has released SBC for Prime Icon Moments versions of Ian Wright, Gianluca Zambrotta and Claude Makelele.

Legendary Moments: The Best Icon Cards Now Available in FUT21

All three Icon Moments SBCs were released on Sunday, March 21st, 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm GMT.

The lock must be unlocked until 1 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) / 6 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) on Sunday, March 23.

You can also get a loan version of each icon at a fairly cheap price that you can use with FUT Friendlies.

Ian Wright SBC Costs and Requirements

Arsenal Legend Prime Icon Moment Cards can now be unlocked in the Ultimate Team.

Star Striker: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright can now be unlocked with FUT21

Five squads are required to unlock the 90-rated Ian Wright Prime Icon Moments card. This costs about 500,000 coins.

Completing the Lite SBC will also give you the following rewards:

Small Silver Player Pack Jumbo Silver Pack Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Prime Mix Player Pack Premium Gold Player Pack

This Ian Wright card is available on the transfer market for about 700,000 coins on PS4, 660,000 coins on Xbox and 830,000 coins on PC.

Claude Makelele SBC Costs and Requirements

France’s World Cup winner Claude Makele can now be added to the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Weekend League team.

French Enforcer: Claude Makele Reprime Icon Moment Card is available to unlock via SBC

Seven squads are required to unlock the 91-rated Claude Makere Prime Icon Moment Card. This costs about 1,200,000 coins.

Completing the Makelele SBC will also give you the following rewards:

SMALL SILVER PLAYERS PACKJUMBO SILVER PACKSMALL RARE MIXED PLAYERS PACKPRIME MIXED PLAYERS PACKPREMIUM GOLD PLAYERS PACKRARE MIXED PLAYERS PACKRARE ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACK

This Claude Makele card sells for about 1,615,000 coins on PS4, 1,300,000 coins on Xbox, and 2,200,000 coins on PC.

Gianluca Zambrotta SBC Costs and Requirements

Italy’s legendary Gianluca Zambrotta can now star in the back right of the Ultimate Team as EA drops the Prime Icon Moments version of SBC into the FUT.

Fly in full back: Unlock Prime Icon Moment Gianluca Zambrotta with FUT21

90 rated Gianluca Zambrotta Prime Icon Moment Cards require 6 squads to unlock. This costs about 1.3 million coins.

Completing the Zambrotta SBC will also give you the following rewards:

SMALL SILVER PLAYERS PACKJUMBO SILVER PACKPRIME ELECTRUM PLAYERS PACKSMALL RARE GOLD PLAYERS PACKRARE MIXED PLAYERS PACKMEGA PACK

Gianluca Zambrotta trades on the transfer market for about 1.5 million coins on PS4, 1.1 million coins on Xbox, and 1.9 million coins on PC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos