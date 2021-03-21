The company pays you $ 2,400 to leave the screen 24 hours a day





Video above: Tips for avoiding screen time headaches while working from home

Does the fate scroll take you down?

Leave the phone for an hour. Or, even better, you can get $ 2,400 in 24 hours.

Reviews.org, a home service and product testing company, hosts a 24-hour Digital Detox Challenge. They pay 2 or more grounds to the Challenger of their choice to survive the day without a screen.

“If you want to throw away your device for a day, but still need to pay, this is a great opportunity for you,” the company’s website states that ambitious digital detox can be applied.

Did you glue it to social media? Perfect (for contest)

To help decide who should apply, the company asks some discerning questions.

“I’ve always wanted to win a real-life tournament like the American Ninja Warrior, but have you been too busy trying to beat Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat instead?” Reviews.org is a potential applicant I have a question.

“Do you know a little too much about your old acquaintances from social media?”

According to the company, the ideal candidate is one who is “definitely interested in technology” and is challenging. Taking an Instagram detox for a day may seem easy, but the challenge is a bit more complicated.

It’s not as easy as it sounds

Not only do the people selected for the challenge have to swear their cell phones for the day, but they are also off limits to TVs, games, computers, smartwatches and smart home devices (think smart speakers).

But the company has stated that microwaves are still okay.

Challengers will receive a safe to store their electronics 24 hours a day and a $ 200 Amazon gift card to organize a technology-free “survival kit.”

Survival kit suggestions from Reviews.org include typewriters to replace computers, writing paper to replace text, and paints and brushes to replace selfies.

Challengers need to review their survival kits and provide feedback on their experience after completing the challenge, but do so while retaining the coveted “2021 Digital Detox Challenger” title.

Screening time is an increased health risk

The company’s challenge comes at a time when “screen time” has taken on a new meaning.

Pandemics have forced many people to work remotely, students to study online, and screens more than ever.

According to a 2019 report from the non-profit Common Sense Media, teens in the United States spend an average of more than seven hours a day on screen media just for entertainment.

“I feel someone needs a break,” writes Reviews.org.

To apply, the company requires a bit of personal information and a 100-word question about why you are fit for the challenge. Applications will be accepted until March 26th, and the winners will be announced on the company’s YouTube page on March 29th.

