Terraria sells over 35 million copies on all platforms





Terraria developer Re-Logic has announced that the game has sold over 35 million copies on all platforms and has become Steam’s top rated game.

Terraria has sold over 35 million copies, according to an announcement from developer Re-Logic. Terraria is a 2D sandbox game that revolves around the concepts of exploration, crafting, and survival, and is available in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Due to the wide range of options, it is often compared to Minecraft. There are some notable major differences in the game, but the core gameplay philosophy is certainly the same.

Terraria has been popular for years since its release, but the latest discourse surrounding the game has had little to do with the actual quality of the title. Terraria recently got caught up in a public dispute with Google and canceled the Google Stadia release of the game after its creator Andrew. Spinks noticed that his Google account was banned for no reason. Later, when Google contacted Re-Logic to clarify the situation, the decision was cancelled. This is probably one of the most interesting situations that have ever emerged since the release of Google Stadia.

A developer announcement published on the official Terraria forum revealed that by the end of 2020, more than 35 million copies were sold on all platforms and 17.2 million copies were sold on PCs alone. Interestingly, the next best performing platform is 9.3 million mobiles, more than the 8.5 million consoles sold. Terraria is a game that is especially well ported to mobile devices, despite its depth, thanks to its simple UI, and is displayed in copy count. As a result, it was sold on that platform.

Re-Logic also revealed another interesting statistic about the game. It has passed Portal 2 as the highest rated Steam title on the Steam250 platform. Steam250 is an informal ranking system that helps you aggregate user reviews to get a more comprehensive look at your game’s popularity on Steam. This isn’t as heavy as the official praise from Valve, but it’s still a useful and impressive achievement. Solidify Terraria is a title loved by players.

With more Terraria deck updates and more cross-play in the future, even if Journey’s End reaches the planned end of the major update cycle, the game still has a lot to expect. Game sales are also clearly strong. It was only last year that Re-Logic announced that it had sold 30 million games. Therefore, the annual sales increase of 5 million copies indicates that the market is hungry for more Terraria transactions in the coming months.

Source: Terraria Official Forum, Steam250

About the author Cody Gravelle (1487 article published)

Cody is Screen Rant’s game review editor. He joined the team in 2018 and has been reporting on the game pretty well every day since then-except weekends, he usually plays the game instead. Despite being in the field of criticizing and enjoying quality games on the surface, his most played game in 2019 was Fate / Grand Order-those that are unlikely to change after 2020. is.

