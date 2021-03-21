FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Intergrade Introduced in Expansion Trailer





Square Enix’s latest expansion trailer for FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade presents new graphics features and Yuffie’s standalone chapter.

FinalFantasy 7 Remake may have already remastered one of the most beloved games in history, but Square Enix has remastered it as FinalFantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and upgraded with the latest features. It does not prevent you from displaying the fan expansion trailer that displays the integrity of the graphic. bringFinalFantasy 7 Remakes the world of PlayStation 5’s more powerful graphics, bringing updated graphics as well as the resurrection of the infamous Materia-stealing ninja Yuffie.

As a reproduction of one of the most iconic and popular RPGs ever created, FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake was announced in 2015 after years of speculation as to whether the remake was just a fan fantasy. There were many things that survived until the time it was done. .. The game was scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4, but after five years of development, the planned release date was approaching the release of PlayStation 5, but there was considerable speculation as to whether the game would be postponed. .. New console. This required a major graphic and structural overhaul of the game to match the more powerful hardware of the new console, but instead, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released for PlayStation 4 in April 2020. Offering what fans have been waiting for for years. Although the PS5 version was promised at a later date.

While the PlayStation 4 version of the game rarely failed in the graphics sector, Intergrade leverages PlayStation 5’s extremely powerful hardware to further refine and refine the graphics of the game. Square Enix’s extended trailer on YouTube offers an updated off-intergrade look, improved ambient lighting and reflections, sharper textures and a softer fog effect. Intergrade also features some new features that affect gameplay, including a graphics mode that prioritizes 4k resolution, a performance mode that maintains a frame rate of 60 fps, and the addition of regular (classic) difficulty settings. But aside from that, what the original fans are most looking forward to seeing is the introduction of their favorite Yuffie. Yuffie will make her debut in a stand-alone episode with her fellow ninjas and new character Kusakabe Sonon. However, it is very important to note that Yuffie’s episode is a paid DLC separate from Intergrade. To see how the two versions overlap each other and see how Yuffie and Sonon work, check out the extension video below.

Yuffie and Sonon are arguably the most welcome additions to Intergrade. Graphic updates rarely enhance gameplay and are almost exclusive aesthetic improvements to show off the incredible graphic power of both the PlayStation 5 and Square Enix’s graphics division. But it’s also worth mentioning that with all this graphic overhaul, it’s worth playing with the new photo modes. If players can’t get some commemorative photos, it’s not enough to see the infamous cloud disguise in high resolution.

Anyone worried about paying extra money after dropping over $ 60 for the PlayStation 4 version of FINAL FANTASY 7 remake just a few months ago can easily rest Intergrade already It’s free for anyone with a PS4 version. However, the Yuffie episode is a paid DLC and is for PlayStation 5 only. This means that PS4 players who can’t or don’t want to upgrade are out of luck.

FinalFantasy 7 will remake the Intergrade Drops for PlayStation 5 on June 10th.

