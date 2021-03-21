BMW M3 vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio





Do you go to the legend of the segment or the more powerful and hungry challenger start-ups?

Excessive horsepower and sophisticated handling were once reserved, at least for sophisticated sports cars and two-door coupe. However, some savvy car makers have realized that their customers want high performance wrapped in a practical sedan. These cars aren’t really sleepers, thanks to their subtle but noticeable badges, body modifications, and unique exhaust noise. In this auction dilemma, there are two examples of a drooling 4-door car in the shape of the 2017 BMW M3 for sale on eBay and the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio auctioned at Dagdemros carsandbids.com. I’d like to introduce_______

2017 BMW M3 ebay.com

Even BMW critics must admit that the M3 is an impressive machine. The 5th generation RWDM3 has abolished the V8 engine and adopted a twin turbo V6 engine with higher power than the previous model for 0 to 60 hours. The two owners, the white F80 M3 on a black background, have an accident-free history and are less than 25,000 miles on the odometer. With the exception of some minor front-end paint tips, sellers report that the car is in good condition.

The heart of M3 is the power plant. This 2017 model outputs 425hp and 406lb-ft of torque. This means, according to AutoWeek, 0-60 hours with a DCT automatic like this M3 is 3.9 seconds. A 19-inch factory wheel wrapped in original Michelin completes the look.

ebay.com

The interior welcomes occupants with black leather seats in M3 configuration, along with an executive package that includes a HUD, park assist options, and surround view cameras.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio carsandbids.com

It would be obvious to say that Alfa Romeo had a BMW M3 in its sight while developing a quadrifolio version of Julia. How are you trying to defeat the King of High Performance Compact Sports Sedan? Spend time with your Ferrari cousin for simplicity and inspiration. Like all Giulia Quadrifoglios, the cars on this auction list are centered around the Twin Turbo 2.9L V-6, which is derived from Ferrari California. Certainly an impressive family bond. Covered with striking Rosso Competizione Tricoat paint (a $ 2,200 factory option), this Julia reveals a discreet 19,000 mile on the odometer and an accident-free history of the two owners. I will. The seller reports some small scratches on the front end, but otherwise the car appears to be in good condition.

503hp and 443lb-ft torque awaits this Julia driver. The driver controls this impressive power via an 8-speed automatic transmission connected to the rear wheels. Plenty of carbon fiber is used in the active front splitter, hood, roof and rear spoiler to reduce weight and maximize engine output. Interestingly, despite the high motor power, the Quadrifoglio only matches 0-60 hours (3.9 seconds) of the M3’s counterpart, according to Motor Trend.

carsandbids.com

Black Nero leather seats with Alcantara inserts help keep the occupant in place as the car is more likely to enjoy sharp curves. On-board equipment includes the Driver Assist Dynamic Plus option, which includes advanced safety aids such as automatic emergency braking. Other features include a heated power front seat, factory Harman / Kardon audio, and navigation.

What is your choice for speed and performance? ebay.com/carsandbids.com

Which language do you want to use to say speed and performance? German or Italian? At the time of this writing, the BMW M3 was priced at $ 52,000 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio was auctioned for the remaining two days at a high of $ 37,777.

Source: ebay.com, carsandbids.com, AutoWeek, MotorTrend

