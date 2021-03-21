Honda made a cute little rumba, Grasmiimo for your lawn





Look at it goooooooooooooooo! GIF: Honda

When my husband and I go to buy a house, the man claims he needs at least two acres of garden that I have little interest in maintaining, but I like the sound, so I hope I can do that. I keep thinking about it. A beautiful garden without doing anything myself. Honda Glass Miimo is the answer to all my problems.

This adorable little robot is basically a rumba, but for mowing the lawn. It’s as if I can’t legally get over how cute it is. It’s even better because it’s functional. It is stated that it can be mowed 43,055 square feet, or just below an acre, and is marketed as a way to help people with larger plots of land and orchards.

It’s literally like rumba. Before using it, it is necessary to set the boundary with a burialable wire. After that, Miimo can mow without worrying about the world, bounce off obstacles and move around until the garden is clean. If it decides that the battery is dead, it docks with the charging base and runs out of everything in the second round.

Yes, you can also schedule mowing at specific times of the day. You can even set it to run overnight, because it doesn’t make a lot of noise that is electrical and will awaken your neighbors.

That said, there are restrictions. You can’t cut down heavy grass that is over 4 inches high. You cannot climb hills above 25 degrees. The price of the new version is not available, but the price of the old version is still $ 2,500. And I wonder how it works in bad weather, such as in the rain or when it gets really hot.

Honda will be interested until April 17th, but I think it will be a debut product limited to Japan.

