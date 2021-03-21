An easy way to track your friends and family with the apps you already use





That moment of panic you can’t find anyone and don’t know why you hit us all. Whether you’re a loved one working in paramedics or a teenager who likes to sneak out at night, sometimes we all need to find someone early. Technology has made this easier than you might think.

You don’t have to rely on crazy ideas like you would when you repeatedly escaped in the backyard and turned your dog into a microchip. It’s optional, but you don’t even need to download a third-party app. Tap or click here to track your child’s phone location.

With the app already installed on your phone, you can rest assured that you can easily track your friends and family. If you choose so, they can also track you. Read on to find the easiest way to track using both Android and Apple devices.

Android Phone: Use Google Maps

If you’re looking to share your location or find a location shared by someone else on Google Maps, it’s as easy as a pie. This is a useful feature for Android users, especially in urban areas.

Have you planned to meet someone in a shopping mall, but can’t you find them in the sea of ​​people around you? Google Maps will help you. Method is as follows.

Open Google Maps on your mobile phone that shares real-time location information. Tap the menu icon in the upper left corner of the app.[位置情報の共有]>[人を追加](Note: the icon looks like a small person). Set the sharing time. Your real-time location. It is automatically set to 1 hour, but you can adjust it to what you think is appropriate. It is wise to shorten this rather than lengthen it. Otherwise, you expose your friends to Dairy Queen’s obsession and secret Zumba addiction.[人物]Select and enter the phone number, name, or email address of the person you want to share with. After confirming your selection, the selected person will see your location in the Google Maps app. Easy Peasy!Find a place to share with you

They can share their place with you, just as you can share your place with others. It’s easy to find out if you know where to look.

Open Google Maps. Press the avatar icon in the upper right corner of the screen. A menu will pop up.[現在地の共有]Choose. You will see a list of all who currently share your location with you. Select the location of the person you want to see and Google Maps will automatically expand that person’s location. Want to use Google Maps? Try Google Messages instead.

Please note that this option only works on Android platforms. Google Maps works on the iPhone, but if you want to share your location via text message, the process is different depending on the platform.

Sharing your location via text message is very useful if you are in a hurry, for example during an interview and want to find someone without opening the app.

Open the Google Messages app. Select the plus icon on the left side of the screen. Select the location icon at the bottom right of the screen. Select this location at the bottom of the screen. Make sure the right location is selected. If not, find the correct location in the list or type it in and find it easily. Send the required information in a text message. Do you have an iPhone? Send your location with iMessages

The iPhone has many great features, including the ease with which you can share your location via text message. Google Maps is a favorite of many, but Apple Maps is actually a pretty great app.

As a bonus, it also works outside the United States. If you want to share your iPhone location, you can skip opening the Maps app and send it as a text message. Method is as follows.

Once in the iMessage app, open a chat to share your location. Click the person’s avatar at the top of the message and select the information on the right side of the screen. Choose from one of two options.[現在地を送信]Or[現在地を共有]Is one of. Sharing your location will send you a live location, while sharing your location will send you a pin. Choose the one that best suits your situation.[現在地を共有]If you select, you need to set how long you want to share your current location. There are three options: one hour, until the end of the day, or indefinitely. The indefinite option is especially suitable for families who want to check in in an emergency.

Whether you’re on iPhone or Android, Google Maps and the built-in messaging feature give you instant access to these useful features, making it easy to track your friends and family.

Are you worried about being tracked by your phone’s location features? Tap or click here to see the secret map you’re tracking wherever you go.

