The worries after the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhara continue





Screenshot: I’m trying to overcome more post-launch issues.

I loved Assassin’s Creed Valhara. Had more time been given during the calendar year, it would have been a serious run for my Game Of 2020. But at the same time, I wasn’t happy with the support of the game. Obtained after release.

The game has been released and will continue to work months later, with some bugs that break quests and sometimes even completely. One of them got stuck for over a week when the characters essential to the main story quest refused to appear in her designated location in Ravensthorpe. Another person was stuck with a quest that was supposed to trigger a new conversation for a few days after I dropped the guy. My horse never approached it.

Those are the two that bothered me. The Washington Post highlighted another last week that was causing serious headaches to many others.

For clarity, the problem here is not that the game started with a bug. Like some other unstable parts of Valhallalow quality sound effects in some areas, and the character’s lips-stuck cutscenes, a big AAA game released in the midst of a global epidemic. There are concessions made due to the fact that it was done.

But there’s also one thing to admit that the game was released in November and is now released almost in April. Many of these major bugs are still present, trapping and frustrating players a few months later. What a hell!

And while there are still issues from November, new issues are piled up. The latest free season content of the game based on the Ostara Festival has been removed in some respects after it began to cause crashes.

The solution includes removing the Ravensthorpes Ostara decoration, and the new quest cannot be completed while Ubisoft is working on a fix.

I’m trying to get excited about the first proper update of the game to move Eivors’ adventure to Ireland, but if the game still has many protracted issues, what does it mean that no more extensions will be added to the mountain?

