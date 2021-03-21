Genshin Impact: All sword users in the game





At Genshin Impact, not all swordsmen are made equal. Find the one that works best for your team setup or that you want to try.

As of version 1.4, it’s no exaggeration to say that Genshin Impact has more sword characters than any other class. Even if you don’t include Ayaka, which is only available in the beta version, there are 8 swordsmen, and 9 if you count Geo Traveler and Anemo Traveler separately.

Surprisingly, a significant number of these characters are actually most often used in support roles, instead of the class playing primarily the DPS role. Also, the current class has more 5 stars than 4 stars and is the only class with characters of all the elements currently available in the game.

Xingqiu: Great support

Xingqiu is Liyue’s bookworm and a powerful member of Liyue’s Commerce Guild. He is a Hydro 4 star who works best as a supporting character. His elemental skills allow him to use the power of Hydro to slash upwards and summon a rain sword that damages Xingqiu when attacked by an enemy.

His burst allows you to summon three hydroswords that attack enemies with your character on the field.

Traveler: Anemo vs Geo

Currently, there are two different versions of Traveler Anemo and Geo. Anemo Travelers can use their elemental skills to create Anemo Blasts that push nearby enemies away. Element skills create an anemo tornado that tears through the field in front of the traveler who pulls in the enemy.

The GeoTraveler skill summons pillars that can be climbed or used as puzzle weights. This form burst burst summons a geostone that pushes enemies backwards and causes geodamage.

Kaeya: Great free option

Kaeya is one of the first characters players will get and is completely free to play. He is a 4-star cryo-character and works best as a support. His elemental skills simply fire a cryoburst from his hand that attacks nearby enemies.

His burst summons icicles, circling around the character on the field and inflicting cryodamage.

Albedo: Useful Geoskill

Albedo is a mysterious character who is a master of alchemists. He is a 5-star geocharacter released with Dragon Spine. His elemental skills create a large geofield with lotus that pulses geodamage. Characters that step on the lotus will float in the air for a short time, making it easier to aim and make rush attacks.

Albedo Burst summons Geocrystals to explode from the ground, dealing geodamage to nearby enemies. This ability also blooms seven flowers and damages enemies.

Qiqi: Recovery from attack

Qiqi is one of the two dedicated healers in the game and is a zombie. She is a 5-star cryo character that can actually be pulled from a standard banner. Qiqi’s elemental skills summon cryo-orbs that rotate characters in the field and sometimes heal them. You can use the orbs in the field with Qiqi to attack enemies and heal the party until the orbs disappear.

Her Elemental Burst places Talismans on nearby enemies. Characters that damage enemies marked with amulets will recover their health.

Jean: Support vs. DPS

Jean is a character that players encounter early in the game, but is an Anemo 5-star that must be drawn from the standard banner. She can be used as a DPS or support, depending on the needs of the player. Her elemental skills blow a gust of wind in front of her, pushing her enemies away.

Her elemental burst summons a large anemo field, instantly healing the party and damaging enemies on the field.

Bennett: Simple but effective

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character and is actually considered as good as a 5-star. His movement is very easy. His elemental burst has two levels, the first level allowing two pyrostrikes. Press and hold the skill button, which turns into three pyrostrikes, causing an explosion that fires Bennett and nearby enemies at the end of the attack.

His burst makes him jump into the air and slam it, creating an inspirational field. This field heals characters with less than 70% health and also grants an attack bonus.

Keqing: ElectroAoE damage

Keqing is another 5-star character that can be drawn from standard banners. She has an electrovision and is part of Liyue Qixing. Her elemental skills throw stiletto into selected areas. With the push of a button again, she teleports to the area, causing electrical damage to nearby enemies and making it harder to reach the collectibles.

With her burst, she teleports through the air, damaging enemies caught along the way before ending the attack with an AoE burst.

Ayaka: A mystery so far

Ayaka is a lightning character currently only available in beta, but has been confirmed to be a Cryosword user. Her abilities were previewed in a previous clip, but aren’t finished now.

