True Colors Trailer teases empathic and non-episode adventures





Deck Nine has released the first trailer for Life Is Strange: True Colors. This is a new game that avoids the episode format of the Life Is Strange series.

Video game publisher Square Enix’s Life Is Strange series graphic adventure games won a new entry in the form of Life Is Strange: True Colors in September this year.

True Colors carries the Life is Strange series from the West Coast to a fictional mountain town in Heaven Springs, Colorado. The game follows Alex Chen, who grew up in foster care and has the power of spiritual empathy. However, the long-awaited reunion with Alex’s brother Gabe was shortened when he was killed in a mysterious accident, at which point Alex began to use her power to find out what really happened. I will. The trailer introduces the viewer to this conflict and shows how Alex experiences her empathic abilities.

True Colors was developed by Deck Nine, the developer of Life Is Strange: Before the Storm. It was released in 2015 as a direct prelude to the original Life Is Strange game by developer Dontnod Entertainment, before Storm was released in 2017. Dontnod continued its main series in 2018 with The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, a free game that acts as a prelude to Life Is. Strange 2 released by Dontnod from 2018 to 2019.

True Colors is a departure from the rest of the Life Is Strange series in that the entire game is released at once, as opposed to the temporary release of previous entries. But it is in the very same universe. In fact, Steph, the character returning from Deck Nine’s Before the Storm, appears in True Colors as Alex’s main character and potential love interest, and her other potential love interest is Ryan. It’s a new character with a name. Like previous Life Is Strange games, True Colors has pre-order-only content. That is, four additional outfits that Alex can wear during his adventures.

Life Is Strange: According to the official overview of True Colors

Alex Chen hides her “curse”: the spiritual power of empathy, the ability to absorb the emotions of others. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must accept her power to find out the truth.

Developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix, Life Is Strange: True Colors will be available on September 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Microsoft Windows and Google Stadia. ..

