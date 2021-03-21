GTA Online: Can I play without PS Plus?





Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most successful games ever. But will players still need PlayStation Plus to play GTA Online in 2021?

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most successful video games to date, part of its success due to the popular Grand Theft Auto online multiplayer mode. GTA Online is included in GTA 5 and encourages players to continue investing in the world of Los Santos Long after the end of the campaign. However, for console players, continuing to invest means investing in online subscription services such as the PlayStation PS Plus.

The Grand Theft Auto 5 campaign focuses on committing a series of robbers and crimes in a fictional city like Los Angeles. The GTA 5 campaign features three protagonists controlled by the player in the course of a structured story in an open world. GTA Online, on the other hand, offers more freedom, allowing players to customize their character to hang out and participate in missions with up to 29 members per server.

GTA Online is included in Grand Theft Auto 5, but it’s not easy to see if you can actually play multiplayer mode. When GTA 5 was launched in 2013, PlayStation 3 online play didn’t require a subscription, but the game is now in a somewhat confusing era of case-by-case PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live limitations.

Do I need a PS Plus subscription for GTA Online?

By 2021, not all games will require PlayStation Plus for online play. Especially free games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. Unfortunately, GTA Online isn’t free to play and players still need a PS Plus subscription. The GTA Online standalone version will be available on PlayStation 5 in 2021 and will be free for the first three months, but still requires PlayStation Plus membership.

This may change in the future, but at this time PlayStation 4 and PS5 users will not be able to play GTA Online without paying the PS Plus subscription fee. It’s not clear if the abolition is Rockstar or Sony, but judging from the free games mentioned above, GTA Online will not lose PS Plus requirements without completely reducing entry costs. GTA Online already contains many microtransactions in the form of in-game monetization shark cash cards, but before Rockstar, like any other free-play multiplayer game, is completely free Will probably implement some kind of season pass system.

Of course, fans can pick up a copy of GTA 5 on their PS3 and play Grand Theft Auto Online without registering for PlayStation Plus, which means a significant drop in quality and a lack of the latest content updates. ..

