Why Batman Video Games Are Delayed





Gotham Knights video games have been postponed until 2022. Batman game fans are probably disappointed, but this is good in the end.

Gotham Knights officially postponed the release date to 2022. WBGamesMontreal’s Gotham Knights delay announcement was a surprise and disappointment for some, but it should be considered a good thing.

Gotham Knights seems to be an ambitious project for the studio, which had a major game release at the end of Batman: Arkham Origin 2013. The game is expanded by turning the multi-character mechanic introduced at Batman: Arkham Knight into a full-fledged collaborative game. op system. Players can control Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, or Red Hood to tame the turmoil that has plagued Gotham City following Batman’s apparent death.

The Court of Owls will take the central stage as a major adversary in an attempt to fill the void left by Batman. They’re the perfect malicious family to take on the bat family, but creating something as big and complex as an owl court is probably not an easy task. It doesn’t take into account the various side stories that follow classic villains like Mr. Freeze, it creates an entire city to explore and gives each member of the Bat family a unique combat style and approach to stealth. I am. Gotham Knights aims to create something special, and it takes time to make something really special.

Why the Knights of Gotham were late

In a tweet posted by the official Gotham Knights Twitter account, the development team “gave more time to the game to give players the best experience.” Many studios remain transparent about how the COVID-19 pandemic made game development difficult. Due to the technical limitations of working from home and the lack of immediate access to colleagues and internal resources, developers face significant challenges to overcome. Especially a large studio that builds very complex games.

WB Games Montreal seems to want to do their best with Gotham Knights for the first mixed reception at Batman: Arkham Origins. Anyway, it’s clear that the team’s first release date for Gotham Knights, July 31, 2021, was too early to fully achieve what the team was trying to create.

Why Gotham Knights’ delay is good

Game publishers are often criticized for releasing games before they’re ready-recently, there has been a controversy over Cyberpunk 2077. It was clear that even if CD Projekt Red delayed the game twice, it wasn’t enough time to do something so ambitious. This served as a warning against the potential consequences of releasing the game in bad condition. He also showed that even the most acclaimed studios could face more financial and reputational backlash than early releases.

With all this in mind, it’s ultimately positive that WB Games Montreal has decided to prioritize making better games than initial releases. With the growing excitement of Gotham Knightsalready, you can ultimately achieve results in one or more ways by giving your development team enough time to tighten and polish the game.

