Get the fix for the Yakuza Remaster Collection PC issue





The Yakuza Masters Collection gives fans the opportunity to play classic yakuza games on their PC for the first time, but bugs are causing the problem.

The Yakuza series is now expensive as the franchise continues to attract more and more fans. Yakuza: Like the dragon that brings the series into the world of RPGs, there are many yakuza, just as the Yakuza Master Collection landed on the PC and Xbox One via the Xbox Game Pass. There were some issues with the move to PC as some players reported issues with Yakuza3. The person who reported the issue was asked to join the beta version of the fix to resolve the issue.

As the yakuza grow in popularity, it makes sense for Sega to re-release some of the older titles in the series. The Yakuza Remaster Collection accomplishes this by returning Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 to a single package. With the introduction of Yakuza 6 for PC and Xbox One owners, fans who have never owned a PlayStation will be able to experience the entire series for the first time. Porting console-only games can have its own challenges. This seems to be the case with the Yakuza Remastered Collection on a PC.

Recently, players have experienced unusual issues, especially with Yakuza 3, and fixes are being managed to resolve these issues. Players noticed a lack of sound effects in the bar, ridiculously loud audio elsewhere, item sorting issues, an infinite loading screen, and overall high CPU utilization. In response, Team Sega asked players to create a hotfix beta for the player in question, try the changes, and report if there are still bugs that need to be sorted. ..

For fans new to the games in this collection, it can be frustrating if they don’t work properly. Therefore, we appreciate the support from the developers to provide players with the best possible experience. The issues found in Yakuza Remastered, unlike some of the issues patched in Cyberpunk 2077, are annoying but do not break the game.

In Yakuza Sales: Like a dragon that exceeds expectations, Sega seems to recognize that it has a stable performer in the franchise. Until the Yakuza Master Collection and Yakuza 6 are coming to PC and Xbox soon, the series has a bright future. That positive outlook should be a priority for such development fixes in the future.

The Yakuza Remaster Collection is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

