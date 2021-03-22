Industrial Engineers and Tenets of Tech Winners Say Goodbye to Louisiana Tech





Emily Theriot, an industrial engineering graduate, wanted to pursue a career in the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) from an early age. When it was time to choose a university, she chose Louisiana Tech University. She knew she would get a bachelor’s degree from one of the best engineering colleges in the country. By the time she completed her first and second year of college Living with the Lab Series, Theriot was determined to become an industrial engineer.

There is no doubt that it distinguishes Louisiana Tech from other schools, starting with a hands-on technical project. She talks about the Living with the Lab series because many students don’t have the opportunity to start a project until grade 2 or 3. I saw how well the degree fits with what I do every day. I’m always trying to make what I’m doing more efficient and do it in an organized way. This is the basis of industrial engineering. I also wanted to direct myself to managerial positions within the engineering team, and the Louisiana Tex Industrial Engineering Program is ready for that.

As a student of Louisiana Tech Industrial Engineering, Theriot earned four professional qualifications in Lean Six Sigma practice, completed an internship with Medtronic, and applied for a patent. She and her two classmates will present a study that began later this month during a UPS internship at the University of Louisiana’s Digital Systems for Hour Future Conference 2021.

The Industrial Engineering Program has done a great job of helping me learn about different processes. The program is ready for many positions where the title does not include the word industrial engineer. I qualified for an internship at Medtronic. Everything I learned from the majors and minors applies to what they were looking for.

Theriot also spent four years as an active member of the Louisiana Tech University Engineering Science Community, spending time and effort at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers College Student Branch, the Women’s Engineers Association, and the National Engineering Honor Society. Social tau beta pie. Last year she became a member of the National Engineer Order, was named Louisiana Tex Foods Who, and became the 2021 Female Tenets of Tech Winner.

Last Saturday, Theriot graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a minor in Mechanical Engineering and International Studies. She will bring Louisiana Tech’s education and the skills learned here to Europe to study product and innovation management at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, Oulu University in Finland, or Dublin Institute of Technology in Ireland.

What advice does she leave for fellow Louisiana Tech Industrial Engineering students and anyone considering joining the program?

Other students and professors of industrial engineering will help you succeed! Contact them for lessons and projects. Our professors can also help you with internships and career opportunities. If any company has a process, you can apply an Industrial Engineering degree to the work there. It is such a very versatile degree because you can enter so many disciplines. Plus, take advantage of getting our certificate! The two are built into the curriculum and are obtained by getting A or B in the selected class. The other is obtained by taking the optional Black Belt Project class in combination with the classes you have already taken. In this class, you will gain experience in the enterprise and in other classes offered by the program, so industrial engineering students will have a great opportunity to acquire real skills.

