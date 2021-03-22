Why the CEO quits family business and launches a Dubai-based hospitality company





Residence Dochester Collection, Dubai.

Residence

Instead of joining the family jewelery business, Mahdi Amjad built his career first in technology and then in real estate. Amjad combines the two and leads the two groups as Chairman of Almasa Holdings with a focus on technology distribution, software and e-commerce. Omniat is a real estate group specializing in bespoke housing partnerships with the Elite Hotel Group. Amjad has redefined the standard of luxury throughout Dubai. Omniat Portfolio Oneat Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection; Dubai, Residences, Dorchester Collection; Dubai, The Opusis is currently worth over $ 5 billion, including the brand’s flagship properties.

How did you get interested in the real estate industry? What are the signatures of the selected project? Fifteen years ago, I saw a lot of development focused on mass production in Dubai, so I saw the opportunity to offer more detailed oriented suggestions. Every project under Omniyat’s jurisdiction is unique and is a hallmark of our position. We work with leading architects, designers, contractors and consultants to redefine the standards of luxury across the region. Our flagship properties, including Palm Jumeirah’s One and Omniat’s Opus, managed by the Dochester Collection, embody this approach.

One for Palm Jumeirah.

Nick Rokhovsky Photo

You chose not to join the family business and instead adventured yourself. Tell us a little about the ideas behind that decision and how you knew what you wanted to do for your career. At the age of 18, I was involved in the family jewelry business in parallel with my studies, but it wasn’t very exciting. I didn’t believe this sector was one where I could add value and revolutionize. Buying and selling products has always motivated me, so I was always looking to enter the world of trade.

Early in my career, I put my energy into various roles, but I wasn’t passionate about it yet. Then, at the beginning of the technology boom, opportunities were created in the technology industry. With ever-changing trends and developments, the technology space has turned out to be exciting. At that moment, I was full of entrepreneurship. I was able to not only apply my trading expertise and business thinking, but also play a role in revolutionizing the industry.

Water function in Palm Jumeirah One.

One for Palm Jumeirah.

What are some of the trends you’ve already noticed in high-end real estate and some of the trends you’re looking to the future in both technology and aesthetics? Our vision is to provide the ultimate luxury lifestyle experience location, architecture, interiors, hospitality and quality of service to the desired customer segment.

We believe that our customers want a unique experience and that the building has to speak for itself. Our approach is bespoke and it is the most important future trend for me. It’s about identifying customer needs and providing solutions that meet specific needs. This inspired me with the Palm Jumeirah One in the Dubai Dochester collection. I wanted to create the ultimate experience in the city. That was the impetus for designing a seaside property in the city.

What are some of the innovations that are helping you and your business through Covid-19? We have provided virtual 360 degree tours and solutions to give our customers a real-time experience of our property. And with video conferencing tools, customers can talk directly to their sales managers anywhere in the world. Besides technology, we also have a high level of trust from our customers in terms of our characteristics and the quality of our offerings.

Residence Dochester Collection, Dubai.

Residence.

There is increasing demand for well-known hotel brands to enter the housing market. What explains this and what makes these properties unique? Hospitality brands leverage their wealth of experience and knowledge to meet people’s needs in order to make this approach unique. Applying it to housing provides a unique experience that is desirable for this segment.

Looking at our project now, that’s exactly what we did. We have selected the best hospitality brand possible to serve our desired customer base. That was the Dochester collection. Residents can enjoy the lifestyle services offered by the Dochester Collection or immerse themselves in a carefully selected combination of boutiques, fine dining, beauty, lifestyle shops, specialty cafes and gourmet providers. The property perfectly captures the essence of chic urban life and offers buyers around the world an unparalleled lifestyle experience through 39 luxury ultra-luxury homes in this 32-story building. I will.

Residence Dochester Collection, Dubai.

Residence

