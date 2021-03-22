According to the Economic Impact Report, Google helped bring Alabama $ 1.17 billion in economic activity in 2020





A new report from Google states that the company had a significant impact on Alabama during the pandemic.

In its annual Economic Impact Report, the tech giant said it helped bring $ 1.17 billion in economic activity to “17,700 businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers” in 2020. I did.

He also said he used the Google Ad Grants program to provide $ 3.41 million in free ads to nonprofits in the state.

The Alabama part of the report focuses on five companies in the state, two of which are in northern Alabama. They include Fort Payne’s Zucano Socks and Moulton’s Redland Cotton.

Anna Brakefield, co-founder of Red Land Cotton, said the pandemic had hit small businesses hard and made it difficult for her and her 25 employees.

She said being able to place herself in search results using some of Google’s tools is a big boost.

“We came up a lot when people were searching for American brands and especially those working in the textile field in the way we positioned ourselves in the search,” Brakefield said. Told. “That’s why traffic really increased, so sales really increased.”

Google set the flag firmly in 2018 when it embarked on a $ 600 million data center in Jackson County. There is no definite date for when the data center will open, but site operations manager Scott Ingram joined WAAY 31 with Google Fiber, which arrived in Huntsville in 2016, to establish a more prominent presence in the state. I’m proud of that.

“Google’s ongoing commitment to Alabama will continue as we approach the completion of the Jackson County data center construction project. To help companies such as RedLand Cotton and other local entrepreneurs succeed in the digital economy. We will continue to provide tools, and we will continue to engage and support the community, “Ingram said in a statement.

In October 2020, Google also launched the Grow with Google Digital Coach program in Birmingham. I also brought my Google Career Certificate to a community college such as Wallace State Community College.

In 2019, the Tennessee Valley Authority partnered with Google to purchase the output of new solar power plants in Alabama and Tennessee capable of producing approximately 150 megawatts of electricity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos