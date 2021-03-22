Caton Technology is Pasaca Capital Inc to accelerate the growth of IP distribution networks.Receive US $ 50 million in funding from





Hong Kong-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Caton Technology (Asia) Limited, a pioneer in next-generation IP network transport solutions, is today California-based private equity firm Pasaca Capital Inc. Announced a majority equity investment of US $ 50 million from. This investment supports Catons expansion plans to reach more enterprises, applications, and people with technologies and solutions that unlock the Internet for great live video.

Caton is a leading and experienced innovator that enables IP distribution networks for the broadcast and media industries. Its R2TP technology and the global network CatonNet are successfully integrated as a disruptive solution for delivering low latency live IP video transport. Through collaboration with partners and customers, the Catons solution enables broadcasters, businesses and service providers to efficiently transfer broadcast-quality videos and large files over any IP network.

Sean Rogers, CEO of Pasaca Capital Inc, is excited to invest in Caton and help make the most of its innovative technology amid growing demand for high-quality real-time video transmission and high-volume file transfers. I will. We welcome Caton as one of the Pasacas portfolio companies and hope to be part of a solution that addresses the digital needs of more and more industries and regions. ”

Ray Huang, CEO of Caton Group, said the deal was an important vote of confidence in Catons’ innovation, capabilities and growth strategies. We are thrilled that Pasaca recognizes the power of IP networks and what our technology brings to organizations in the process of digital transformation. We look forward to working with Pasaca to bring innovative solutions to new markets.

Today, Catons solutions are used by large multinational customers and network service provider partners to deliver live video over the open Internet for sporting events, concerts, telemedicine diagnostic surgery training, and other new applications. I have. Caton has offices in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States.

About Caton Technology

At Caton, we believe in the power of IP networks to enable high-quality, real-time interactions between people, things, and everywhere in between. We are passionate about enhancing technology to unlock your growth potential and continue to strive for your success. Innovation, service and credibility are the core values ​​that define us. catontechnology.com

For general media inquiries: Georgian Verdonk-Sim, mpr @ catontechnology.com

Pasaca Capital Inc.about

Pasaca Capital Inc. is a private equity firm that manages billions of dollars. Pasaca focuses primarily on managing equity investments, targeting innovative technologies and products, through financing, strategic transformation, and the formulation and execution of global marketing strategies, allowing the inventor to commercialize in the global market. We support you to maximize your target value. Pasaca currently has offices in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, mainland China, and Europe. https://pasacacapital.com

