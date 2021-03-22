The release date for’The Elder Scrolls 6’seems to have been given by a new leak





Keypoint “Bethesda announced that it will release” Starfield “first, followed by” The Elder Scrolls 6. ” Until now, “The Elder Scrolls 6” has no official release date.Fans are worried that the game will be released exclusively on Microsoft’s gaming system

“The Elder Scrolls 6” is one of Bethesda’s long-awaited titles, and game studios are still in a tough tone about the release date, but new reports may already be offering it.

The latest report comes from GameBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, an industry insider who shared information via recent streaming. Basically, insiders didn’t specifically mention the release date of “Starfield”, not the release date of “The Elder Scrolls 6”. Grubb said the science fiction title is 90% likely to be fully released at the E32021 scheduled for the summer. There are rumors that Bethesda plans to launch and release “Starfield” in the same year. It’s obviously 2021.

Earlier, Bethesda confirmed that it would release its first original IP 25 years later, followed by “The Elder Scrolls 6.” Game Studio also has this release pattern, with one title released every three to four years. Based on Grubb’s information and Bethesda’s release pattern, it’s no exaggeration to say that The Elder Scrolls 6 could be released in 2024 or 2025.

“The Elder Scrolls 6” announced at E3 Photo: steamXO / flickr

Fans have been worried about the game’s launch platform since Microsoft announced that it had acquired Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax. Some believe that The Elder Scrolls 6 may only be released on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and other Microsoft gaming systems. Microsoft has denied this since then, giving vague answers every time this kind of question comes up.

However, during a recent roundtable digital event attended by Bethesda and Team Xbox, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said it appears to have confirmed the launch platform for the next game. “So obviously I can’t sit here and say,” Spencer said at a roundtable.

According to Xbox Boss, “If you’re on Xbox, this is to provide a great dedicated game that ships on the platform where Game Pass exists. That’s our goal, and that’s our goal. That’s the root of this partnership we’re building. The creative features we can bring to the market for Xbox customers will be the best Xbox ever, once completed here. ”

