



MIUI 12.5 Update List India? MIUI 12.5 Eligible Device List? Xiaomi has announced a special Mi Pilot test program for MIUI 12.5 for 21 devices. Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 12.5, an upgraded version of MIUI 12, globally. The new MIUI 12.5 offers faster and smoother performance than previous versions. Mi 11 is the first device to run with the MIUI 12.5 update. MIUI 12.5’s Mi Pilot test program includes Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9T and more.

MIUI 12.5 Update List India: Complete Device List, Rollout, MIUI 12.5 Release Date India

The Redmi Handset as Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro will receive the MIUI 12.5 Global Update. The revamped UI improves CPU and power consumption to improve performance.

The MIUI 12.5 update offers a set of new features with improved security and performance upgrades. The new operating system is said to be better than the previous MIUI version. The MIUI 12.5 version is basically a base update before the release of MIUI 13.

MIUI 12.5 Update List India: MIUI 12.5 Eligible Devices, Availability

The company has announced a new MIUI 12.5 device list that will be released to these selected devices via the OTA update. The global release of MIUI 12.5 will take place at a stage similar to the Chinese market.

Phase 1 (2nd quarter of 2021)

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Phase 2 (second half of the second quarter of 2021)

Mi 10 Lite 5G

Mi 10T Lite

Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9

Mi Pilot Test Program MIUI 12.5: The MIUI 12.5 Global Test Program was running on 21 smartphone models until March 1, 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Little M2 Pro

Little X3

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9

Redmi-9 Prime

Little M2

Redmi 9C

Little C3

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi 9A

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi 9T

Poco M3

MIUI 12.5 Release Date in India: MIUI 12.5 Update Date India?

It has not yet been confirmed when the release date of MIUI 12.5 in India comes. Already deployed globally, the availability of MIUI 12.5 India will be confirmed shortly. Xiaomi will officially confirm the date within a few days, but the release date of MIUI 12.5 in India may occur from the end of March.

Xiaomi has officially announced a list of devices that will first support the MIUI 12.5 update. Listed devices available in India will get updates sooner.

What’s new in MIUI 12.5: Additions, upgrades

MIUI 12.5 provides optimized performance. MIUI 12.5 is said to be lighter, faster and more efficient than previous versions of MIUI.

Xiaomi claims to use 20% less core, 35% less background memory, and 25% less power consumption. New uninstallable system apps include Mi Calculator, Notes App, Weather, Compass, Scanner and Mi Recorder. You can hide these. System apps do not uninstall them: Mi Music, Themes, Mi Video, Downloads, Mi File Manager. Xiaomi uses “MIUI Light Cone Motion Effects Architecture” compared to MIUI 12 for new MIUI 12.5 There is a new set of super wallpapers: from Snow Mountain Mount Signian, Shipwreck Bay in Greece (Navagio Beach), Blade Edge Mountain in Italy. With MIUI12.5, the company is also focused on privacy. There are special references to clipboard protection, file storage (sandbox mechanism), and Browser.Location (fuzzy positioning). MIUI 12.5’s Xiaomi App Store has special privacy instructions such as risk, avoiding malicious content, and tampering with security.

