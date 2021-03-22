Blueprints give a glimpse into the future of science and technology in China





Beijing is a new blueprint for China’s development over the next five to fifteen years, and has received widespread attention as it provides a glimpse into China’s innovation path and future science and technology scene.

China supports the central role of innovation in promoting modernization, according to the newly adopted outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the State (2021-25), and key and core technologies. We will make greater efforts to achieve this breakthrough. And a long-term goal up to 2035.

Reviewed by lawmakers and political advisers in the annual “Two Sessions” that ended earlier this month, the summary sheds light on the future of people’s more digitized lives, and scientists are frontiers such as the next generation. Artificial intelligence and genetic engineering that pave the way for new fields.

“We need to step up science and technology innovation in key areas related to the country’s long-term competitiveness,” said Hao Yue, a scholar and national political adviser to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The overview lists several science and technology frontier areas supported by China, such as new generation AI, quantum information, integrated circuits, and brain science.

“Like water and electricity, AI will enter almost every aspect of life in the next five to ten years,” said iFlytek, vice chairman of the 13th National People’s Congress and China’s leading AI company. Liu Qingfeng, Chairman of the Board, said.

Liu portrayed the rise of “smarter” elderly care services enhanced by AI teachers, AI assistants, AI doctors, and AI technology.

Another NPC vice president and professor at the University of Electronic Science and Technology in China, Yao Dezhong, said he was greatly encouraged to discover that the brain science he was engaged in was one of the frontier areas included in the blueprint. It was.

“It will facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of brain disorders, stimulate research into brain-like intelligence technologies, and drive the development of a new generation of AI industries,” Yao said.

The outline also emphasized deep space, deep sea projects, and polar exploration. China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 is scheduled to land on the red planet in May or June this year, and the construction of the space station is scheduled to be completed by around 2022. China will also conduct other interstellar explorations over the next five years.

In summary, China will see independence in science and technology as a strategic foundation for national development.

However, despite China’s success in a series of science and technology, China’s willingness to build an innovative country remains weakly linked, said Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology.

“China is not yet self-sufficient in some important core technologies,” Wang said, stating that self-reliance is a prerequisite and foundation for further openness and cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

Akira Zhou, a national political adviser and researcher at the Institute of Microelectronics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, called for further support for the IC industry. China’s self-developed chips are widely used in Hokuto navigation satellite systems and supercomputers, but Zhou said there is still a gap in the region with the world’s most advanced technology.

According to the five-year plan, China will step up its own scientific and technological innovations, pool resources and develop key technologies in areas such as biosafety, medical devices, core components and foundation materials.

According to the overview, China will increase its investment in basic research over the next five years, with such funding expected to reach more than 8% of all R & D spending. We will also develop a 10-year action plan for basic research.

Xinhua News Agency

