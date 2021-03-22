The next sale date for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro series has been announced: Find out more





Introducing the new Redmi Note series. In other words, there is a long waiting time to get the model of the series. For the first sale, the entire Redmi Note 10 series inventory disappeared in minutes. If you want to get one of the Redmi Note 10 Pro phones, Xiaomi has announced another sale date for all Redmi Note 10 Pro series models. Pro will be available on March 24th and Pro Max will be available on March 25th.Read also-Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro Leak talks about fast charging, camera technology

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available via the online platform at 12:00 pm on March 24th, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available on March 25th at 12:00 pm. Please note that these phones are also available from offline platforms for sale. Pro starts at Rs15,999 and ProMax starts at Rs18,999. Xiaomi has not yet announced the date of the standard Redmi Note 10 variant.Read also-Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite’s new rendering leaks, teasing flat display and three new colors

Redmi Note 10 Pro series will be released again

The Redmi Note 10 Pro series offers a huge amount of upgrades compared to the Note 9 Pro series. Performance has been upgraded to both Pro and ProMax in the form of a Snapdragon 7 32G chipset and a large amount of RAM. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 5020mAh for both models.Read also-Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro + spec leaked via Google Play Console before global release

But what’s new is display technology. The Redmi Note 10 Pro series brings AMOLED displays to the Redmi Note series for the first time. In addition, Xiaomi uses a Full HD + panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor in the display, and Xiaomi relies on a fingerprint scanner attached to the power key.

Another notable upgrade is the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max camera. Pro Max has a Mi10i to Xiaomis 108 megapixel camera sensor. Extensive testing of Pro Maxs cameras. Check the entire review for more details on its performance. A regular Redmi Note 10 Pro would have to rely on a 64 megapixel main camera sensor.

The basic variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 and offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Adding 128GB of storage to this variant can cost up to Rs 16,999. The top-end variant with 8GB of RAM costs Rs 18,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs 18,999 with a base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The second variant with 128GB of storage is Rs19,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is Rs21,999.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos