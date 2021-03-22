Is PUBG Mobile returning to India?New job listings from Krafton are exciting fans





PUBG Mobile was banned in India last September, and mobile gamers have been waiting for the long-awaited return of the battle royale game ever since. At that time, there were many reports about the next PUBG Mobile India game, and nothing happened. Currently, the parent company behind PUBG Mobile seems to be preparing something for posting job listings for a new investment strategy analyst in India. According to a LiveMint report, the job listing posted by Krafton Inc was displayed around March 18th and is no longer accepting further applications. According to job listings, investment strategy analysts will help Krafton analyze M & A and domestic investment opportunities. Krafton has previously stated that it plans to invest $ 100 million in India to foster India’s local video games, esports, entertainment and IT industries.

Now, this may be good news for enthusiastic gamers who have been waiting for PUBG Mobile to restart in the country since the government banned games last year. PUBG Corp, a subsidiary of Krafton, owns the intellectual property rights of the game and announced in November that it would create a new game specifically for India to circumvent the ban. The new game is called PUBG Mobile India and is run by PUBG Corp itself. PUBG Corp has been looking for ways to deprive Tencent of intellectual property rights shortly after the ban and resume operations in India. The company also said it would set up an Indian subsidiary to “strengthen communication and services” with players. The company also planned to employ more than 100 people in the country and set up a local office. PUBG Corp has signed a contract with Microsoft to host the game on Microsoft’s Azure.

Job listings are intended for people who can look for new mergers and acquisitions, but do not imply that the game will return to India. It is unknown when PUBG Mobile will return to the Indian market. Last month, PUBG announced PUBG: NewState, a new mobile game title for iOS and Android. The new PUBG Mobile game aims to make battle royale more futuristic in the large multiplayer genre. PUBG: New State is set in the future (2051 to be exact) and will occur years after the current PUBG Mobile game. This is also set in modern times. PUBG: New State takes place on a new map called Troy and promises to bring many futuristic weapons and vehicles such as drones and deployable combat shields.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos