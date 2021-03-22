Imagine Dragons Comeback Single Details // Observer





What do church organs and whiteboard erasers have in common? Each is an intro to Imagine Dragons’ new twin singles Follow You and Cutthroat. After waiting for two years to follow up on 2018s Origins, Imagine Dragons fans were treated as a double single as a teaser for the band’s next album.

The first Follow You of the two singles was described by lead singer Dan Reynolds as a song about loyalty and making it stand out to loved ones. Inspired by his reconnection and remarriage with singer Aja Volkman after the two haven’t spoken for more than half a year, Reynolds sings that life is always around wherever it takes you, expectations and demands. Explain love without. With the accompanying church organ and airy work, this song is the closest thing Imagine Dragons has to a wedding playlist.

Cutthroat is the exact opposite of Follow You. According to Reynolds, the song is a self-pity demon, he challenges the inner demon and says that only one of us is alive, not you. With trampled beats, chaotic renditions, and Reynolds vocals, Imagine Dragons’ Signature Underdog takes the path to the next level of top musical narrative.

Instrumentally, the two singles are very similar to the song Smoke + Mirrors from the band 2015 album, and fans generally agree that they are the most band. In Follow You, the combination of church organ and looming percussion slap and urgent tapping opens up space for a greater sense of honest connection than the real thing. It’s reminiscent of Hopeless Opus, an alternative rock ballad from Smoke + Mirrors that should definitely have been single. In Cutthroat, the trampled percussion, reminiscent of Queen’s We Will Rock You, mixes with the humming and scratching dissonance. For some reason, the end result somehow sounds minimal and is in the limelight with Reynolds vocals.

Dan Reynolds has always been effective in taking his bandmates’ work to new heights with his vocal range and versatile distribution. Once again, he delivers. In Follow You, he chooses relaxed vocals so that the production speaks louder than his words. The poems of the song convey the love of those who are happy to share every part of their existence with others. In the chorus, the previously airy Reynolds vocals come down into the bass and are completely committed to honest love ideas.

The transition to Cutthroat is an unpleasant experience. When the organ announces the end of Follow You and Cutthroat begins, the mood changes dramatically. In the latter single, in contrast to the relaxed vocals of the first song, Reynolds really wants something that can only be described as a choking whisper during the poem. Scream. The vocal delivery is simply astonishing in that it immerses the listener in the final showdown of the song, and is a great sound bite for the next material.

Artist: Imagine Dragons

Single: Follow You / Cut Throat

Label: Interscope

If you like: OneRepublic, Twenty One Pilots, Coldplay

Shamrock: 3.5 out of 5 stars

