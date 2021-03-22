Construction of WDM Google Fiber project starting this week





Construction of a multi-million dollar city-wide fiber optic internet project in West Des Moines is set to begin on Friday, city officials said in an interview with KCCI on Sunday.

The city announced in July that it would invest $ 40 million in a joint project with Google Fiber to introduce high-speed Internet in every corner of the city.

Google Fiber claims its speed is about 100 times faster than the average connection in the United States.

The network is only available in 18 other cities in the country.

The first phase of the project is the area surrounded by Westmix Master, Ashworth Road and 22nd Avenue. The city is building a project in six phases with the goal of completing the entire deployment by October 2022.

Create a “city-wide vessel network” with a system of fiber optic cables and underground pipes that protect the wiring.

The internet service itself is not free, but residents and business owners can connect properties to the conduit network for free. The city provides a form and a FAQ section on the project website.

In an interview with KCCI on Sunday, West Des Moines city council member Lenny Hardman said he hopes the project will close a significant gap.

“There is a digital divide between those who have it and those who don’t,” Hardman said. “It includes small businesses. It includes a color community.”

Google Fiber will be the first provider, but the city hopes to add more to the conduit in the future.

“We like the choice of food and the choice of where to go,” Hardman said. “We should have an internet choice that we bring to our home.”

KCCI stopped at Valley Junction on Sunday to ask residents about internet speeds and plans. Some residents said their speed was okay, but no one agreed with the interview.

The two residents who agreed to the interview said they were not happy with their speed.

“Our internet speed is a bit slower,” said Angie Danner. “We have had some problems over the years.”

“It should be faster than you’re actually getting,” said James Alta Milano.

Both Danner and Alta Milano said the project really wanted to add competition.

“It’s good because you can decide which company you want to go to and choose the price,” Danner said.

“It feels like a monopoly,” said Alta Milano. “You feel like you’re being abused because you have to take it and you have no other choice. So more choices and more competition we have in everyone’s game I think it will be exciting. ”

But this project is not without controversy.

Mediacom is currently suing West Des Moines over the project. The company said in a court filing that the city had abused a law aimed at repairing devastated areas and supported Google at the expense of other providers.

He also accused the mayor and city council members of having conflicts of interest.

In February, Mediacom executive Thomas Larsen said, “The West Demoin City Council signed a contract with Google Fiber in a closed room, giving $ 1 trillion companies exclusive rights to use the conduit network, and in the process locals. We have locked out Internet service providers. ” statement. “This transaction will hurt taxpayers and destroy all competition in the market.”

The city denied the company’s allegations in its own legal filing.

