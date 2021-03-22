Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 will be available at a global event today: what to expect and how to watch live streams





The Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 phones are highly expected to be launched at the company’s global launch event today. The digital event will start at 8:00 pm GMT + 8:00 pm IST (5:30 pm IST). The global launch is especially a little over a week before the Indian event scheduled for March 30th, when the brand plans to launch the Poco X3 Pro in the country. The Poco F3 is widely rumored to be a rebranded Redmi K40 launched in China last month.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 launch details, live stream, estimated price

As mentioned earlier, all global launch events are set to start at 8:00 pm GMT + 8:00 pm IST (5:30 pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. At the event, Poco is highly expected to launch two phones, the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3. Details of the two smartphones have been leaked on a regular basis lately, and the price of the Poco X3 Pro is expected to be 7,990,000 dong (about 25,200 rupees) with an 8GB + 256GB storage variant. However, the 6GB + 128GB storage model is expected to be available for about $ 300 or $ 322 (about 21,70023,300 rupees).

The Poco F3, on the other hand, is believed to be the re-badged Redmi K40 that Xiaomi launched in China last month. The price of the Redmi K40 starts from RMB 1,999 (about Rs 22,500) and the price of the Poco F3 should be in the same range worldwide. Poco is planning an India-specific event on March 30th, at which point Poco X3 Pro is highly expected to be launched. A recent leak suggests that the Redmi K40 may be launched in India as the Mi 11X in the Indian market.

Poco X3 Pro Specifications (Forecast)

Earlier leaks suggest that Poco X3 Pro may be running on Android 11 and have a 6.67-inch Full HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. In addition to up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, you can have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC. It also seems to have a microSD card that supports up to 1TB of storage expansion.

The Poco X3 Pro is reported to come with a quad rear camera setup that may include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors. You can also mount a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front of your smartphone. It is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

On the connection side, Poco X3 Pro seems to offer 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, NFC, and headphone jacks. The list also shows a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.

Poco F3 specifications (forecast)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal leaked Poco F3 rendering. This seems to be similar to the Chinese Redmi K40. The phone has a triple rear camera setup and an Infinity-O display. Designed to carry the Snapdragon 870 SoC. If it’s actually a Redmi K40 rebrand, it can run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and features a 6.67-inch Full HD + display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It can have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Poco F3 requires a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. In advance, the phone may include a 20 megapixel selfie camera. The Poc F3 can be equipped with a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W charging. It is expected to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR), USB Type-C, etc. there is. The harbor.

