Moto G100 Official Render Out; Full Specifications Confirmed Before Release





| Release date: Monday, March 22, 2021 10:52 [IST]

Motorola has recently redesigned its midrange “G” smartphone lineup with the launch of the G30. The company is said to have already begun development of the Moto G100, which has the potential to become a global model for the Moto Edge S. The device will be available on the international market on March 25th. Shortly before its debut, the official press rendering of the Moto G100 was released online, leaking a sheet of the entire spec.

Motorola G100 full design and spec leak

The official press rendering of the Moto G100, shared by tipster Evan Blass, reveals both the fascia and back panel of the handset. Rendering confirms the dual punchhole design. The dual selfie camera cutout is in the upper left. The display is surrounded by a bezel with narrow corners. At the rear, the device flaunts a dual-tone reflective surface.

In the upper left corner is a square camera module with four sensors. The right panel of the Moto G100 contains the volume and power keys. The latter integrates a fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The left panel has a SIM card tray and another key that is likely to be a dedicated Google Assistant key. At the bottom is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a speaker grill. The tipster also reaffirms that the Moto G100 is a rebranded version of the Moto Edge S.

The Moto G100 also features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution and a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The dual punchhole setup supports a 16MP ultra-wide-angle selfie camera and an additional sensor for 2MP bokeh effects.

On the back, a 64MP main camera and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor are paired. The device also has a pair of 2MP sensors for adding depth effects and macro photography. Internally, the Moto G100 uses a Snapdragon 870 processor. According to tipsters, the device will boot with a 12GB RAM option.

In particular, previous leaks showed an 8GB RAM variant. You have to wait for the official release to see the configuration your company deploys. The device is said to get power from a 5,000mAh battery unit. The fast charge supported by this device is 20W.

Best mobile phone in india

54,535

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

49,975

49,990

20,999

1,04,999

44,999

64,999

20,699

49,999

11,499

54,999

7,999

8,980

17,091

10,999

34,999

39,600

45,999

21,583

15,000

52,063

65,000

38,000

79,999

69,999

36,965

51,510

To keep up to date with the latest technology news and gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and subscribe to notifications.

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos