Cyberpunk 2077 developers share patch 1.2 details, release date not yet announced





Cyberpunk 2077 soon got the long-awaited patch 1.2, and developer CD Projekt Red shared some of the improvements the patch brings to the game. In the form of a special report by N54 News (an in-game news channel), the developers shared that the patch makes some changes to police response times, driving, vehicles, and movement mechanisms. Currently, there is no date for the patch to be released. The company shares on Twitter that full patch notes will be released later.

In January, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwinski shared a timeline on when upcoming patches for Cyberpunk 2077 will be released. Patch 1.1 was released on time, but patch 1.2 was postponed due to a cyberattack on CD Projekt in early February. Finally, some news about the development of patch 1.2 was shared by the developers through a website post detailing some of the changes the patch makes to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 changes

The NCPD quick response team, the in-game police force, usually appears behind the player when committing a crime. This made the experience very unrealistic. After applying the patch, police NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) will take some time to reach the crime scene to get a more realistic feel. Some reconnaissance drones are used to give the impression that a crime is being valued.

Driving in Cyberpunk 2077 was painful from the beginning, but things finally seem to get better. After posting the patch, the steering sensitivity slider will appear in the settings. This allows the player to increase or decrease steering sensitivity without adversely affecting the maximum turning radius. In addition, CD Projekt said that steering speed will be more stable even in low FPS scenarios. Finally, we considered various adjustments for individual cars and made some adjustments, such as player Archer Hella, that were too twisted at low frame rates, “added the post.

Players can also use the accelerator to rock the vehicle back and forth or from left to right in case the vehicle gets stuck.

In terms of how it works, patch 1.2 brings some changes to the double-tap evasion feature. By default, double taps often cause accidental movements, so I’m not happy with the game’s evasion mechanism. There is an option to turn off avoidance with a double tap, but the player can avoid it by double tapping the crouching key.

The full change log for patch 1.2 will be shared later according to company tweets.

As mentioned earlier, there is no exact release date for patch 1.2, which was scheduled to be released in February. However, the company shared that it will be available in March, so players can expect it to be available this week or early next week.

