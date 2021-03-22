Google CFO Rusporat will not hesitate to file antitrust proceedings.Amazon scores on NFL deal





Bring me, Joe

Google has certainly passed Ringer this week at a hearing of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee to consider whether the law should be strengthened to better deal with antitrust laws. But obviously the rise in regulator pressure is nothing new. That’s what Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said, and in an interview with Yahoo Finance he downplayed the threat of antitrust enforcement. The company vowed to be “constructively involved” with regulators, but Porat repeated Google’s usual response to critics. Users are choosing Google not because there is no alternative, but because it is a powerful product. Don’t worry about legislators who are heavily dependent on President Joe Biden’s administration and Google, Facebook and Amazon are in the mix, Google thinks about antitrust threats and recent additions to the Biden administration. Do you? “This is nothing new to Google,” Polat said. Our approach was to engage constructively with regulators. In our view, people come to Google not because they have to do it, but because they want it. ” [Related in AdExchanger: Bidens FTC Will Be Proactive About Antitrust Enforcement]

Streaming touchdown

Amazon has signed a deal with the National Football League for its exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football in Prime starting in 2023, strengthening its value proposition in the Streaming War. The Wall Street Journal reports that it’s the biggest play ever in streaming, and the company pays an average annual membership fee of about $ 1 billion for game rights. Amazon will take over Thursday Night Football from Fox Corporation, which currently streams simultaneous broadcasts of the game, but new deals may help it secure a future command position for television ad sales. According to Ad Age, the NFL has reached $ 105 billion in new media rights deals that could open up e-commerce opportunities and more data and consumer activity. [Related in AdExchanger: Advertising And Audience Complicate The NFLs Entry Into Streaming]

Another song

Facebook is certainly changing its tone this week. First, the company met in Australia when it reached an agreement with Rupert Murdoch News Corp Australia to pay for news content. And now, after Apple’s imminent privacy changes have caused the wrath of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Zuck no longer looks so painful. According to Business Insider, Zuckerberg put Facebook in a “stronger position” by changing Apple IDFA in iOS 14 and forcing app developers such as Facebook to ask users for permission before tracking them. Can be placed in. ” It may encourage sellers to sell directly through Facebook’s commerce products due to the reduced effectiveness of targeted advertising on the platform. Still, Zuckerberg said the change would make it difficult for small businesses and developers. read more.

But wait, there’s more!

Fox leverages Operative Media as its next-generation AOS product suite. [release]

According to analyst Eric Seufert, Apple has set three Chinese developers with a 14-day deadline to either disable the app’s CAID or face removal from the App Store. [Twitter]

The advertising world is responding to hate crimes against Asian, Asian-American, and Pacific Islands communities after eight people have been killed in a shooting at an Asian massage parlor in Atlanta. [Ad Age]

Penske Media is looking at data studio PMC Atlas Data Studio as a way to drive sales across its portfolio. [Digiday]

You have been hired

Quartz has nominated Bob Maund as the new VP of the partnership. [Editor & Publisher]

