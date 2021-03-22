Innovative technology that holds the real power of digitally connected India





Today, India is at the limit of huge socio-economic changes represented by rapid growth. The Government of India has dramatically improved digital transformation by partnering with private companies to create connectivity solutions that enhance the social, environmental and economic value of its citizens.

India is among the top three in the world economy in terms of the number of digital consumers and advances made to make it more digitally competitive. India is ready to become a country with 1 billion digital users by 2030, a new digital ecosystem emerging in key sectors such as education, financial services, manufacturing, energy, urban development and healthcare. Create more value by nurturing.

Progressive government policy is the driving force for technological and infrastructure development. The e-Governance and Digital India initiatives, including government, drive the process of optimal accountability and accessibility by bringing multiple critical services closer to, empowering and improving their quality to millions of people. I did. life.

Transforming citizens’ lifecycles through Connected Citizen Ecosystem solutions, including e-Governance across domains such as e-Education, e-Healthcare and agriculture, is a priority. This is an environment that helps businesses come forward, partner with governments, power them well, and collaborate on connected solutions. Social innovation business solutions that combine advanced OT (operational technology) and IT (information technology) will usher in a new era of progress. As NITI Aayog states in its vision document, Strategy for India @ 75, sector-specific technologies and innovations will be important drivers of economic growth, civil welfare and strengthening governance. A closer look at some of the key sectors will give you insights into how advanced technology social business solutions add value.

Economy in Cash and Digital Transport: Cash remains the preferred trading method, especially in India’s quasi-urban and rural areas, but digital payments are rapidly favoring. This seemingly started with a government democratization initiative, followed by the introduction of UPIs and other payment solutions. Backed by OT and IT, artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, India’s payment infrastructure is steadily advancing.

In February 2021, RBI published new guidelines for managing security for digital payments. These rules affect not only regulated banks, but also third-party payment applications such as Google Pay, WhatsApp Pay, and PhonePe, affecting how we interact with our banking partners and store customer data.

With increased digital financial literacy, improved security, and more ATMs reaching suburban and rural areas, Indians across socio-economic ranges will be able to choose from multiple options.

Technology that is poised to transform education: Education delivery is an area where governments are leading unprecedented change. Technology is being used to facilitate real-time tracking of students’ overall development so they can get the support they need, when they need it.

Governments are leveraging rapid digitization to transform their education systems and support a structured knowledge base for children from an early age. According to recent estimates, India has the largest population in the age group of 5 to 24 years, with over 250 million students and needs to be integrated into the future workforce. Companies are partnering with National Skill Development Corporation to support Skill India Mission and partnering with Niti Aayog to support Atal Innovation Mission, empowering young India for a better tomorrow.

Under the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP), the Government of India aims to achieve 100% gross enrollment (GEER) or zero school dropouts by 2030 in social participation, access and learning outcomes. We aim to fill the gap. With the advent of digital technology, this policy will address digital division through virtual labs, provide teacher training and incentives, as well as conduct pilot studies of online education, promote digital infrastructure, and online education platforms. And recommends major initiatives such as tool development.

Social innovation will drive a new era in the manufacturing industry. India is already incorporating new technologies into its manufacturing industry. Social innovation, which fuses OT and IT, should revolutionize the sector through the application of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and AI-related technologies.Indian government recently approved Rs 1.2195 billion[3], Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecommunications equipment manufacturing in India. Prior to the development of 5G, the movement to position the country as a global powerhouse that produces such equipment. The PLI scheme, which has been in operation since April 1, 2021, is expected to bring an investment of over Rs 3,000.

Towards a more environmentally friendly, safer and smarter life: By 2050, India’s population is expected to grow to 1.7 billion and 900 million will join the city. This means that urban infrastructure needs to grow 400% to meet demand. The government is driving the initiatives of Digital India and Make in India, primarily shifting the agricultural economy to IT-based industrial and commercial economies. Countries need to build sustainable urban infrastructure that promotes more environmentally friendly, safer and smarter lives.

In a recent budget speech, the Minister of Finance will deploy new technology to provide a metro rail system to Tier 2 and Tier 1 cities, while bringing costs to strengthen urban infrastructure, Metro Lite and Metro. Showed that efficiency. This will allow millions of people using these modes of transportation to connect with their last miles. To enable safer and more comfortable intercity travel, rail vehicle design and manufacturing, operational management, monitoring and control, information services, and maintenance. This adds to road and airport management and control. In addition, EV (Electric Vehicle) technology helps to achieve a more environmentally sustainable mode of transportation.

Protecting valuable resources and creating sustainable solutions: Climate change with unpredictable rainfall has led to an unfair distribution of water in the country. Given that 67% of Indians live in rural areas, agriculture is their main source of income and there is little awareness of how to use water optimally, technology for efficient water management and supply systems It is important to utilize it for long-term sustainability.

We need sustainable energy solutions that generate cleaner electricity from low-pollution, recyclable resources. Natural gas is a clean urban utility, but there is a great need for an efficient gas distribution network to meet the growing demands of the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors.

Enterprises need to promote basic standards of power supply availability, affordability, reliability, and quality. These are the basic pillars for the successful achievement of the Government’s envisioned Power for All initiative.

Future technology, building a bridge between the real and virtual worlds: IoT has accelerated co-creation between businesses and helped create new value. However, to take full advantage of the great potential of the IoT, data processing needs to go beyond cyberspace. The world’s new and innovative services rely on the ability to combine data and physical manipulation. Robotics is a central stage for moving forward, as it acts as a bridge between the two spheres. Through Social Innovation, you can introduce new efficiencies by integrating robots with IoT platforms and using technology in your social infrastructure.

Interestingly, the Central Cabinet recently established 10 University Research Joint Industry Translational (URJIT) clusters to synergize resources between laboratories and industries, including comprehensive for better coordination between R & D institutions. We have announced several initiatives, such as the formation of typical structures and the focus on what has been identified. National priority promotion area under the National Research Foundation (NRF).

As businesses and governments work together for long-term social sustainability, evolutionary and positive solutions built on the principles of information, interaction, transactions, and transformation will be introduced. I’m looking forward to it. Technology has evolved and the use cases we can derive for them are probably not yet considered. It underpins most solutions designed for the connected citizen lifecycle ecosystem.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail Disclaimer

The above view is the author’s own.

End of article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos