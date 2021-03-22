Opera launches latest redesign for minimalist iPhone browser





Today, a major update for the Opera Touch iOS browser has arrived. Currently it has been rebranded to Opera only. The latest version features a whole new and sophisticated UI to modernize the browser’s minimalist design, built on the foundation of privacy, speed, and one-handed experience.

According to the company, announced in today’s press release, the new Opera for iOS is up-to-date with “minimalistic design and powerful features that Apple users love, including a private, secure, fast, and one-handed browsing experience. Introducing the UI of “.

Design elements such as diagonal backgrounds and shadows have been removed to create a modern look and feel.

Opera’s revamped user interface also reveals a cleaner, flatter design that makes the browser look more sophisticated than before. The new look replaces the slanted background pattern originally introduced in Opera Touch with a flat surface, removing the shadows of bubbles and other elements.With the bar at the bottom[高速アクション]A new icon has been added to the button.

Other changes include a new color palette and reworked text.

The purple color that was first introduced when the browser was launched is gone. Light, dark and private mode themes have all changed. Every page, background, text, or element is affected to create a whole new look and look.

Opera provides a feature like Apple’s Continuity called Flow that makes it easy to use the browser between iOS and Mac.

When the user clicks the flow icon in the sidebar, the QR code is displayed and can be scanned in the Opera browser on the iOS device. This connection securely links your computer to your mobile device, allowing you to seamlessly share links, notes, images, files, and other information without the need to log in.

Another unique feature is the built-in Ethereum wallet. Of course, in iOS 14, you can set the new Opera as your default browser.

The new Opera browser for iOS is available for free download from the App Store and will be available from 7am this morning.

