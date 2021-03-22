



New partners such as Heifer International and charity: water join IBM’s developer ecosystem and open source community to tackle climate threats

Armonk, NY, March 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Code Creator Call David Clark Cause, Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights, and Linux Foundation, IBM (NYSE: IBM) Start Call for 2021 Today Was announced. Code Global Challenge. This year’s contest calls on software developers and innovators around the world to combat climate change with open source technology.

IBM launches its fourth annual call for the Code Global Challenge to address existing threats to climate change

In its fourth year, the Call for Code Initiative has grown to over 400,000 developers and problem solvers in 179 countries, producing over 15,000 applications. Call for Code is atmospheric data from Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, IBM’s Weather Company, and developer resources and APIs from partners such as Intuit and New Relic.

The diverse and aspiring global ecosystem of professionals, businesses, foundations, universities and celebrities that support Call for Code continues to grow. These include UN World Food Program Innovation Accelerator Experts, Arrow Electronics, Black Girls Code, Caribbean Girls Hack, Clinton Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative University, Ingram Micro, Intuit, Kode WithKlossy, NearForm, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, United Way. , And the World Food Program.

IBM is announcing a new partnership with Heifer International and charity: water this year to support its commitment to climate change. Heifer International participates in the Call for Code movement and invests in local farmers and their communities to provide world-renowned expertise in alleviating hunger and poverty.

“Small farmers produce most of the world’s food and are at the forefront of the climate crisis. With access to information and technology, information on what to grow and when to use it. You can make decisions based on, and increase your income while feeding the world, “said David Gil, Senior Director of Technology Innovation at Heifer International. “We are pleased to join IBM, the developers and the open source community to support these solutions that have the potential to increase access to water, food and markets for millions of people around the world.”

IBM’s multifaceted support for environmental sustainability dates back decades. Earlier this year, IBM will have zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by prioritizing emission reductions, energy efficiency efforts and increased clean energy usage in more than 175 countries with operations. Announced that it will achieve emissions. Recently, IBM Research has announced advances in accelerating the discovery of new carbon capture, separation, and storage technologies.

Ruth Davis, director of IBM’s Call for Code, said: “Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and we need to apply our collective ingenuity and cutting-edge technology to make a lasting difference.” IBM. Works with the award-winning team, along with an ecosystem of partners, to incubate and deploy solutions in the most needed communities, just like past award winners, by all developers and innovators around the world. It’s a good idea to grab this. Through Call for Code, you have the opportunity to change the trajectory of the climate. “

Last year’s award-winning solution, Agrolly, is an app designed to support smallholders by providing climate and crop forecasts and recommendations. Since October, the Agrolly team has expanded the solution to new markets and provided hands-on training to more than 500 rural farmers in Mongolia, India and Brazil who are testing and using the app to combat the effects of climate change. doing. Agrolly is also working with IBM Service Corps on a deployment plan to improve and test the technology in the coming months.

Call for Code can generate over 30 solutions that have been incubated and field-tested in a series of deployments, including 12 Linux Foundation-hosted open source projects, and evolve these projects through the power of the open source community. I can do it. As the latest example, today at UN World Water Day, the Linux Foundation will drought mobile, IoT, edge, cloud, and weather skills with another Call for Code solution, LiquidPrep, hosted at the Foundation. Helps farmers optimize their water use during the period.

“The winning team in each Call for Code Global Challenge receives $ 200,000 to incubate technology, open source code for anyone to use, and deploy solutions from IBM Service Corps, tech experts, and ecosystem partners. Get help in doing so, in the field of communities around the world. ” David Clark, CEO of David ClarkCause and creator of Call for Code, said: “This year’s contest focuses on three key sub-themes to combat climate change: clean water and sanitation, zero hunger, responsible production and green consumption.”

About Call for Code Developers revolutionize the way people live and interact with virtually everyone. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That’s why David Clark, CEO of David ClarkCause, created the Call for Code in 2018 and launched it with its founding partner IBM and its philanthropic partner UN Human Rights. Since then, Call for Code has been expanded to include the annual University Challenge, in addition to creating Call for Code for local prizes and racial justice. This multi-year global initiative calls for developers to learn the latest technologies and drive positive, long-term change around the world through code. The Call for Code Global Challenge award-winning solutions are being further developed, incubated and deployed as sustainable open source projects to drive positive change. Visit IBM Developer for more information on past winners and their progress.

