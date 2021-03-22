The Imager tool on the Raspberry Pi has added these new options





Raspberry Pi fans who need to reimage their SD card can use the new version of the official Raspberry Pi image.

The new Raspberry Pi Imager version 1.6 is now available for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu. Imager is an easy way to install Raspberry Pi OS and other operating systems on your microSD card.

The Raspberry Pi hasn’t changed the look of the imager, but it comes with a new advanced options menu that you can access by pressing Ctrl-Shift-X.

You can use this feature, for example, to set the host name and avoid the need for a static IP address. Imager version 1.5 introduces download telemetry to see which operating systems are the most popular. The advanced options menu allows the user to turn off telemetry collection.

The new installer is available on the Raspberry Pi download page. Alternatively, you can use sudo apt install rpi-imager to get it from a terminal window and install it on your Raspberry Pi.

The version 1.5 installer was released only in December, so users may not have tried that version yet. This provided a submenu for categorizing operating systems into categories such as general purpose, media player, games and emulation.

Raspberry Pi has introduced download telemetry as part of a plan to make it easier to find the most popular operating systems in Imager’s menu system. The device IP address is not collected. Telemetry is turned on by default, and a new advanced options menu makes it a little easier to opt out than before.

Raspberry Pi publishes the collected telemetry data on the statistics page. According to download statistics over the past month, the Raspberry Pi OS (32-bit) is the most popular operating system, with a 45% share among users of the installer. This is followed by other versions of Raspberry Pi OS (24%), Ubuntu (13%), RetroPie (5.4%) and LibreELEC (3.1%).

