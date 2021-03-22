An African-independent search engine that connects the African technology industry has been announced





Three monster growth stocks with potential for further profits

After all, investors want to see returns. To achieve this goal, experienced Wall Street observers repeatedly turn to one strategy: investment in growth. Solid growth play is a name that not only grows at above average growth rates, but also appears to be well prepared to reward investors in the long run. Investors are throbbing on Wall Street’s paved roads in search of long-term growth tickers. However, while keeping the goal in mind is one thing, focusing on these stocks prepared to make a profit in the next few years is a completely different story. With this in mind, we began to look for investment opportunities with a strong growth story ourselves. According to Wall Street analysts, the TipRanks database could be used to identify three buying rating tickers, each with significant potential for gains. Cowen Group (COWN) Let’s start with Cowen Group, a New York-based investment bank. Cowen provides investment management and brokerage services and is known as a risk taker who is willing to move early into the disruptive sector. Cowen was an early booster of tech dot.com stock and more recently in the cannabis sector. The main operations of banks are in the United States and the United Kingdom. Banks’ recent share growth is extreme. Since this time last year, COWN’s share has increased by 534%. The rise in stocks has brought the company’s market capitalization to over $ 1 billion, providing solid profits for investors during the difficult corona crisis. After a decline in sales in the first quarter of 2008, the company showed year-over-year revenue and profit growth for the third consecutive quarter. These profits were particularly impressive in the second and fourth quarters. Looking at its latest report, Q4 2008, Cowen posted a record quarterly net income of $ 90.5 million under GAAP measures. Full-year revenue was $ 209.6 million. This profit is due to record performance in both the investment banking and securities sectors. Kawens’ work impressed Piper Sandler’s five-star analyst, Sume et Mody. He writes: After the company’s sustainable and sophisticated intermediary and banking operations throughout 2020, the banking pipeline remained strong and the intermediary business entered a strong year, significantly improving its earnings outlook. Higher than expected investment banking and brokerage earnings, as well as lower expense ratios. To this end, Mody rates Cowen sharing an overweight (ie Buy), and his $ 71 price target has room for a 78% increase over the past year from current levels. It suggests that there is. (Click here to see Modys performance) Piper Sandler analysts are bullish outliers here, but Wall Street shows in a 3: 1 split in favor of Buy to Hold reviews. Most of the time, I agree with him on Wall Street, as it has been. The stock price is $ 39.86, with an average price target of $ 47, which means it will rise 18% next year. (See TipRanks COWN Stock Analysis) When you talk about the Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) automotive industry, you’ll naturally start talking about automotive companies. But the industry is more than that, with an entire network of parts suppliers and service companies supporting automakers, and the Commercial Vehicle Group lives in that niche. The company offers a variety of services to the automotive sector, including warehouse automation, robot assembly, seating systems, plastic products, EV assemblies and mechanical assemblies. The commercial vehicle group’s customer base includes the commercial truck industry, electric vehicle manufacturers, and the e-commerce warehouse industry. The big story here is for CVG, the corporate warehouse automation segment. The Corona crisis has prompted a major push for e-commerce, and CVG has benefited from that move. The company’s warehousing automation segment increased in volume in 2020, and cost-cutting actions that year made it more efficient. Fourth-quarter revenue exceeded $ 216 million, up 14% year-over-year. Operating income for the quarter was $ 5 million, an increase of $ 9.3 million over the previous year. Quarterly results come after the company’s first year-over-year quarterly profit was marked in 2020 and the company’s stock consistently outperformed during the year. CVGI’s share has increased by 543% in the last 12 months, well ahead of the broader market. Earlier this month, CVG announced a partnership with commercial EV maker Xos to develop a sustainability initiative as a precursor to the future. Covering this stock for Barrington, five-star analyst Christopher Howe was impressed with the backlog of the new business company. Driven primarily by warehouse automation and electric vehicles, the company achieved over $ 100 million in net new business annually in 2020. All of these are expected to change this year. Howe expects to win another $ 100 million in new businesses in 2021.Analyst added [EV] Activity is strong [and] The company expects these programs to remain in development until 2021 and be converted into revenue once the product baseline stabilizes. When it comes to warehouse automation, Logistics IQ predicts that demand for warehouse automation products will increase by about 14% annually through 2026. In light of these comments, Howe rates CVGI sharing outperforms (ie purchases) with a $ 14 price target, showing a one-year increase of 39%. (Click here to see Howes’ performance) Two analyst reviews for this company have been registered and both agree. CVGI is a stock to buy. The average price target for stocks is $ 14, which is comparable to Howes. (See TipRanks CVGI Stock Analysis) Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) Zedge, a resident of the software industry, concludes his research on growth stocks. The company offers smartphone customization options that have proven to be very popular. The Zedges platform provides features such as wallpapers, ringtones, app icons, widgets and notification sounds. The Zedge app boasts over 450 million installs and is the leading indicator of over 30 million monthly active users in the world of smartphone apps. But perhaps the most comprehensible stats are: Zedge has been in the top 25 free apps on Google Play for the past seven years. This kind of popularity gives software companies a solid foundation, and Zedges shares are benefiting from it. Inventories have increased by a staggering 932% over the last six months, a sign of this growth in revenue growth. Zedge has achieved top-line growth for the fifth straight quarter year-on-year. The company reported its second-quarter results on March 15, which was a record for the company. Revenue was $ 5.3 million, net income was $ 2.3 million and EPS was 17 cents. The number of monthly active users reached 35.4 million. Revenues are up 101% year-on-year. EPS rose from just a penny last year. Following these blockbuster results, Zedge has revised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance upwards from 75% to 80% growth forecast. Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee is impressed with Zedge and sees a clear path for the company. Zedge is accelerating growth from advertising platforms and new services. The company expects to strengthen its ecosystem, with 35 million monthly active users more involved in the platform, improving retention and monetization. Klee also said that 2021 will be a catalyst for growing short-form storytelling that tells podcasts like Shortz and new entertainment. Based on all of the above, Klee will rate ZDGE shares for buy with a price target of $ 24. This goal conveys Klee’s confidence in Zedge’s ability to rise 57% over the next 12 months. Some stocks are flying under radar, and ZDGE is one of them. Zedge’s is the only recent review by the company’s analysts and is clearly positive. (See TipRanks ZDGE Equity Analysis) To find good ideas for growth stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all your insights on TipRanks stocks. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

