700 PS2 Secret Prototypes, including FINAL FANTASY 10, shared online





Video of the early build is already popping up online (Photo: Traveler Colossus)

The preservation group The Hidden Palace has announced Project Deluge, a huge collection of old builds of PlayStation 2 games.

So far this year, quite a few game prototypes have found their way online. The unreleased Xbox remaster of Zelda’s beta version of GoldenEye: Ocarina Of Time, an older build of Star Fox Adventures; now you can add over 700 PlayStation 2 prototypes to its list.

Recently, the preservation group The Hidden Palace shared a huge list of 752 builds for PlayStation 2 games. All of these have been confirmed to be inconsistent with the released version.

Under the name Project Deluge, the group has been collecting and archiving these materials for many years. This is possible only because the unnamed individual has taken on Heracles’ job of throwing everything in the lot himself. ..

Introducing Project Deluge, one of the biggest efforts so far. Enjoy over 700 archived PlayStation 2 prototypes. This part is just getting started, so stay tuned! https://t.co/D8doin5GZK Have fun and have fun! pic.twitter.com/cxQs1vm2QF

Hidden Palace (@HiddenPalaceOrg) March 21, 2021

This group claims that the integrity of all prototypes has been evaluated. That is, it should work when you emulate or download it to your hardware.

Some interesting highlights from the complete list include previews of both FINAL FANTASY 10 and its direct sequel, some ratchet and crank game review builds, and the 2005 Shadow of the Colossus E3 demo build. It will be.

There is also a second list of builds that consist of duplicates of the final release, but some have only minor differences. Not too long, but still an impressive collection of 287 games.

Details: Game

In addition, the hidden palace will be uploading more prototypes in the future, so this is not the end. So expect more cult classics, lesser-known games, and weird tie-ups.

Check out some game demonstrations included on The Hidden Palaces Twitch channel that hosted a long 6-hour stream. If you don’t have the time, the channel also includes highlights for certain games.

Please send an email to [email protected], leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Rare Dinosaur Planet N64 Prototype Leaked Online

Details: Zelda: Ocarina Beta Cartridge of Time Discovered in New Areas and Items

Details: Nintendo’s Gigalique reveals Mario, Pokemon, and other prototypes

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos