Galaxy S20 and Note 20 add more features to the Galaxy S21 camera





Samsung brings more camera features to the Galaxy S21 series to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones. The 2020 Galaxy Flagship is currently picking up new updates that introduce these new features. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have all received this camera update.

According to a SamMobile report, these phones can now capture portrait images even in the dark. Night mode now also works with the ultra-wide cameras on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones. Previously, both of these features were exclusive to the Galaxy S21 series.

The latest update also introduces three new studio-like effects in portrait mode from last year’s Galaxy flagship. You can change the background color of your photo with the new background, high-key monaural, and low-key monaural effects. You can change the background color to black or white, or let the camera app choose a color at random.

Other notable additional features include the ability to use the maximum possible exposure and the ability to let the camera select the exposure in night mode. Last but not least, ultra-wide-angle lenses are now available in Pro mode as well.

The Galaxy S21 series is a photographic powerhouse, to say the least. The device arrived in January this year and is packed with some impressive camera features. Some of these features are now built into the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S21’s Director View, one of the best camera features on smartphones to date, hasn’t yet appeared in Samsung’s old flagship. Director’s View allows you to see the output from all three rear cameras at once and switch between the rear and front cameras at the same time. This allows users to capture scenes from their mobile phones in the best possible way.

Many expected this feature to become the old Galaxy flagship with a software update. But it doesn’t seem to come to other Samsung smartphones. SamMobile speculates that ISP (image signal processor) restrictions on these phones may be the reason for this.

Nonetheless, there’s still a lot to be pleased with the latest updates for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones. This update is currently being deployed with firmware version G98xxXXU7DUC7 for the German Galaxy S20 series and N98xxXXU1DUC8 for the Galaxy Note20 series. It should penetrate other regions in the coming weeks.Mobile phone settings app[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to the menu[ダウンロードしてインストール]You can check for updates by tapping.

