AMD RX 6700 leak raises concerns about not having enough memory





AMD can probably run an inbound Radeon RX 6700 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, according to the latest leak (which is contrary to previous rumors that this GPU will have 12GB).

Tech Powerup dug up this information thanks to the site’s discovery of a leaked press shot of the PowerColors RX 6700 Fighter (entry-level card). One of the pictures is a product box shot that clearly shows that the card has 6GB of video RAM (and is intended for 1440p gamers). Note that the cooling solution also looks similar to the PowerColors 6700XT model.

As you’ll definitely remember, AMD has just released the RX 6700 XT with 12GB of VRAM. This is the Vanilla RX 6700 version. Interestingly, previous rumors have shown that the 6700 will also have 12GB.

In fact, the Asus RX 6700 graphics card was found in the 12GB EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) filing, but PowerColor and ASRock products were also found in the EEC listing 6GB of VRAM.

Dual option?

So either Asus is wrong and 6GB is the final requirement for the amount of video memory on the RX 6700, or another possibility, the RX 6700 has two variations, 6GB and 12GB. Both may be table options (obviously at different price points).

Unless these shots are somehow forged, the PowerColors RX 6700 Fighter appears to have 6GB. Online reactions have certainly seen many gamers worry that this isn’t enough for their needs when it comes to 1440p games where the cards are being promoted, but for those people it’s 12GB. There may be options.

Obviously, we don’t know when the Vanilla RX 6700 will be available, but given the presence of these press shots, in addition to EEC submissions and increasing rumors, it could be faster than slower. I think. In particular, the latest Radeon Adrenalin driver brings support for the’RX 6700 graphics, indicating a range of 6700 products rather than the just-launched 6700 XT.

However, as with AMD’s current Big Navi series and Nvidias RTX 3000 models, it’s clear that we don’t have enough in stock, as we need to be careful every time we mention a GPU that seems imminent. Similarly.

