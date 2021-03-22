Smart rollout of 5G technology keys to drive economic growth





By the end of last year, more than 718,000 5G base stations had been built in China, accounting for about 70% of the world total.

In addition, the quest for 5G integration is becoming more active, with carriers, equipment manufacturers and leaders in various sectors strengthening supply-demand relationships, accelerating the trend towards multifaceted collaborative progress. I am.

Despite such a good start to 5G, its future development still faces problems and challenges.

First of all, China’s industrial base still has its drawbacks. Basic software and hardware, such as core components and mobile operating systems, rely heavily on other software. This imposes constraints on further innovation and development of 5G.

Second, building 5G networks still faces issues such as the difficulty of choosing a base station site. The cost of building, operating and maintaining a network is higher than the cost of a 4G network.

Third, more effort is needed to accelerate the maturity of 5G technology to support industrial applications, and 5G technology itself still needs to evolve.

In practice, you should also consider optimizing 5G technology for different application scenarios.

Fourth, we need to enhance 5G industry-crossing fusion applications. Issues such as unclear business models and cross-industry integration barriers still exist, and it takes time to deliver large-scale applications.

When driving the construction of 5G networks, we adhere to the principle of moderately speeding up the pace of deployment.

On the one hand, “moderately” means respecting the objective law of maturity of 5G technology products. China was one of the first countries to commercialize 5G. No off-the-shelf experience in technology, industry, construction or application. It takes time to explore and practice.

5G development should be viewed objectively and rationally, the rhythm of development should be understood, and the “degree” should be controlled. It is not advisable to waste resources due to its fast construction.

“Raising the pace,” on the other hand, means that network building is the foundation of application development, and good networks are the key to commercial success.

Therefore, when promoting network development, we believe that it is better to wait for a car on the road than to wait for it on the road.

History shows that killer applications such as the social networking platform Weibo in the 3G era and short videos in the 4G era did not appear until a few years after the network was commercialized.

At that time, network coverage was relatively complete, creating conditions suitable for application innovation. Currently, in the 5G era, we will appropriately accelerate the pace of network construction, expand the scale of network coverage, and form a benign model of “building a network that promotes usage and expanding usage that promotes network construction.” Need to promote. ..

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has proposed the goal of building 600,000 5G base stations this year, following the principle of accelerating the pace of deployment moderately. This is a plan proposed with proper judgment after scientific research and careful consideration, and has reasonable expectations.

In addition, we need to continue to reduce the cost of building and operating 5G networks. Efforts are needed to implement green transformation of the network and accelerate the application and promotion of advanced energy-saving technologies.

Meanwhile, it will actively promote network sharing and roaming between networks, further deepen the joint construction and sharing of communication towers, indoor distribution systems, utility poles, pipelines, and support facilities between carriers, and consume large amounts of resources. It is also recommended to guide you. Efficient 5G network.

At the same time, we need to provide a better policy environment for building 5G networks.

As 5G is a high-tech industry, its own development directly drives economic growth. At the same time, the combination of 5G and traditional industries will create spillover effects, drive increased production efficiency and transform economic growth models, and add new momentum to economic development.

Large-scale promotion of 5G for economic development has three benefits.

The first advantage is to stimulate investment. Commercial use of 5G will significantly help put the telecommunications industry on a new growth trajectory. The commercialization of 5G will allow operators to enter a new cycle of investment in mobile communications networks.

On the other hand, 5G will increase the demand for investment in “new infrastructure”. For example, ultra-fast wireless technology is driving explosive growth in data traffic, driving demand for data storage, processing, computing, and analytics, and driving a boom in investment in new infrastructure such as data centers and cloud computing. I did.

The second advantage is that it stimulates consumption. The commercialization of 5G will drive the transformation and upgrade of user information consumption. This will cause users to consume more online traffic.

Meanwhile, consumers are buying more 5G-equipped devices such as smartphones, and new consumer devices such as smart wearable devices and smart Internet of Things products are attracting more attention.

The third advantage is to change the production method and promote high quality economic development.

Since the commercialization of 5G in China, integrated wireless technology applications in the traditional sector have jumped from zero to one.

The penetration of 5G into more industries will significantly improve production efficiency. This is primarily reflected in the support for effective integration of production and management data, low-cost remote control, real-time detection of precision production, and increased production line flexibility.

In the future, with continuous innovation and meticulous development of 5G applications, ultra-high speed wireless technology will play a bigger role in promoting high quality economic development and stimulating new kinetic energy.

Wang Zhiqin is the deputy director of the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology, a think tank under the Ministry of Industry, Information and Communication. Wang is also responsible for the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, a major platform jointly established by three Chinese ministries to facilitate research on 5G communication technology.

The views do not necessarily reflect the views of China Daily.

