Samsung 2021 monitors boast USB-C power supply and UHD resolution





Samsung launched a new monitor in 2021 with 12 screens across three product ranges, including the 27-inch S80UA with a USB-C connection that can charge the MacBook Pro.

Launched on Monday, the 2021 Samsung Monitor Series consists of a collection of 24-inch to 34-inch sized displays, with similarly high resolution. The group spans three different series, the S8 is aimed at creative professionals, while the S7 and S6 provide a simple and seamless display for most users.

The S8 series covers three monitors, the S80A includes 32-inch and 27-inch models, and the S80UA has a 27-inch screen. All are UHD resolution capable, with 1.07 billion color support, 99% sRGB color gamut, and HDR10 support.

The S80A adds an additional USB 2.0 port, but the model offers a built-in USB hub with three USB 3.0 ports. The S80UA has additional ports, but it’s USB-C, providing up to 90W of power and supporting 10Gbps data transfer.

This range includes a flat borderless design that helps you create a nearly seamless dual monitor setup. It also comes with a height-adjustable stand with various tilt, rotation, and pivot controls.

The S7 series is represented by the S70A model number on 32-inch and 27-inch screens. Like the S8, this pair can generate UHD images with 99% sRGB support and HDR 10, and a borderless design.

The difference with the S7 is that only the S7 does not have a built-in USB hub feature.

The S6 series spans three models with different specifications. All again provide support for 1.07 billion colors and HDR10, and also work with AMD FreeSync.

The S65UA is a 34-inch screen with a 1000R curved design and UWQHD resolution, capable of displaying 3,440 x 1,440 images.

Samsung’s S60UA trio of 32-inch, 27-inch, and 24-inch monitors opt for a flat design and a QHD with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440.

Both S65UA and S60UA model numbers include a USB hub feature with three USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port. It also provides a USB-C port with power supply and LAN connectivity support.

Finally, the 32-inch, 27-inch, and 24-inch variations of the S60A have QHD resolution and a flat design, and incorporate a 3-port USB 3.0 hub. Unlike other S6 models, it’s not. It has a USB-C port.

For this generation, Samsung also guarantees that all displays are TUV Rheinland certified Intelligent Eye Care. This system allows the display to automatically adjust brightness and color temperature to adapt to the local environment for both user comfort and reduced eye strain. It also includes an eye saver mode to reduce blue light emission, so there is no flicker.

The price and availability of the new model has not yet been announced by Samsung.

Stay on top of all Apple news from your HomePod. Say “Hey, play Siri, AppleInsider” and you’ll receive the latest AppleInsider podcast. Alternatively, ask your HomePod mini for “Apple Insider Daily” and you’ll receive the latest information directly from the news team. And if you’re interested in Apple-centric home automation, say “Play Hey, Siri, HomeKit Insider” and you’ll instantly hear the latest professional podcasts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos