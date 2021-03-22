The release date of Windows 10X was leaked here when it came





A redesigned version of Microsoft’s operating system, Windows 10X, will be available this year if new leaks are possible.

According to a report from its sister site, Windows Central, Microsoft plans to begin redesigning Windows 10X, originally planned for dual-screen devices, on some Windows 10 single-screen machines in late spring. Microsoft initially focused on low-cost educational devices and enterprise PCs with this rollout.

Windows 10X promises a brand new visual interface natively designed for touch and significantly improved security. And with that major change, there are some caveats.

For example, Windows 10X initially does not support most existing apps, only those that use Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform (UWP). According to Zac Bowden of Windows Central, this means that older Win32 programs would have to use Windows Virtual Desktop and Cloud PC instead to stream legacy apps.

Fortunately, full support for W32 applications will probably continue in 2022. Microsoft’s FAQ about Windows 10X states that “most Win32 apps can be run and debugged on Windows 10 X devices without any issues,” but it has not been confirmed to be included in the product launch. ..

Windows 10X is, in many ways, a preview of what’s likely to happen in the wider Windows ecosystem. Windows 10 is now six years old and still contains a lot of visual elements that can be traced back to older versions of the OS. Look at the mouse control panel. Initially it looks modern, but[追加のマウスオプション]Click to return to something in the Stone Age of computing.

The built-in of this old code allows Microsoft to create a much more stable version of Windows. This is especially useful for those who need educational devices or basic computers for everyday work. Clear targeting of Google models using Chrome OS, which has been a huge success in education.

Windows 10X also has much better security. For one thing, the OS uses drive partitions to protect core OS components from malware. Windows will be installed on its own partition that cannot be modified. All bits of the OS are siled in this way. That is, you can only modify the files in the user partition. Drivers, registries, and operating systems all have their own storage that can only be accessed by Windows itself.

If you are thinking of upgrading, you will be a little disappointed. Currently, there is no way to migrate from Windows 10 to the new X variant. Instead, Windows users will get an updated version of Windows later this year. The UI shows a major upgrade codenamed Sun Valley, which will be included in the next Cobalt release at the end of 2021.

