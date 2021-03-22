Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Review





With just a few notable changes to the base ROG Phone 5, the limited edition Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is definitely not a phone for most people. But due to its striking design, high degree of customization, overuse of RAM, and limited status, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is definitely a holy grail for mobile gamers, with a price of 1,299 (about $ 1,545) and the aforementioned limits. Given the availability, it feels as lucky to own it as you might find a real Holy Grail. Design & DisplayAsus changed the situation this year with the release of not just a single Asus ROG Phone 5, but two additional versions of ROG Phone 5 Pro and the ROG Phone 5 here. ultimate.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (left), ROG Phone 5 (center) and its predecessor ROG Phone 3 (right)

These phones have more RAM and storage than the base ROG Phone 5, and have a secondary screen on the back instead of the LED dot-matrix-style ROG logo.

Thanks to its secondary screen and ROG 5 Ultimate’s matte white background, it doesn’t look like your average phone, it looks like the technology of the future born of portal games.

This is a beautiful phone that is truly proudly carried and often asked, as its unique appearance is eye-catching from a distance.

With a large battery, it’s heavier than the average phone and weighs 239 grams, which is a trade-off that most gamers are happy to make. Like the cheaper base ROG Phone 5 variant, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate feels comfortable in the hand thanks to its smooth, rounded corners and solid construction.

From the front, it’s basically the same phone as any other ROG 5 variant, with the same beautiful and very smooth Samsung AMOLED display as the same great frontfire stereo speakers. The 144 Hz refresh rate on that display increases the refresh rate of the phone more than any other display, but gamers say that most Android games don’t really support a 144 Hz refresh rate at this time. Note that it is usually highest at 120Hz. Anyway, 120 Hz is twice as smooth as the average phone, usually only 60 Hz.

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Display Specifications

6.78 inch display, aspect ratio 20.4: 9, resolution 2448 x 1080, refresh rate 144 Hz, AMOLED 1,200nits peak brightness HDR10 and HDR10 + certified 150.89% sRGB color gamut coverage Corning Gorilla Glass Victus supports constant display According to ROG Phone 5 review The display can be very bright, but it will be dark enough for comfortable use even in the dark. The problem I had with the predecessor of ROG Phone 5 was that it didn’t get dark enough in the dark, but thankfully the ROG 5 series solved it. Display Measurements and Quality Camera Nobody buys a phone for this camera, but there’s one that’s just fine. The main camera is 64 megapixels, next to it is a 13 MP 125 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5 MP macro sensor.

These are exactly the same cameras as ROG Phone 5. See the Asus ROG Phone 5 review for camera samples and video comparisons with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Anyway, here’s a sample ROG Phone 5 Ultimate camera, but in fact, the quality of the camera is about the same. Portrait mode seems to have improved slightly, probably thanks to a software update. ROG5 Ultimate is running newer software than ROG5 did when it was reviewed.

Photographs taken with the main camera are beautifully sharpened with realistic colors. The 125 wide-angle camera isn’t that sharp, but it can get the job done and produce some stylized shots.

And finally, there is a macro camera. It feels like it’s included just because the 2021 phone needs at least three cameras. Occasional macro photography is fine, but it’s far from perfect in terms of focusing and general results. Most users even forget that they have a macro camera on their phone, as it’s not an option that appears in the camera app. You need to go to the additional camera mode menu and look for it.

Either way, the main camera is great considering that it’s far from the main focus of this phone, and the ultra-wide camera is good enough.

sample image

Note that the rear camera supports panoramic shots in addition to portrait mode, and has night and pro modes for both photo and video recording.

Speaking of video recording, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate can shoot video at resolutions up to 8K (7680 x 4320), but even the most enthusiastic users will prefer 4K, 60 FPS. The latter has less impact on the phone hardware, requires less storage space, and in my experience has perfect video stabilization.

Audio The audio experience with any of the Asus ROG Phone 5 variations is arguably the best Android phone ever. ROG Phone 5 Ultimate has dual stereo speakers, one on each bezel. The sound is loud and punchy, and even some laptops with large speakers have good bass tips that are embarrassing.

This is exactly the audio experience you need to get the most out of your game. And don’t miss the fact that these speakers make ROG 5 Ultimate the perfect phone for watching movies and listening to music. No Bluetooth speakers or headphones required.

But if you need headphones, you’ll be happy to know that Asus has revived the ROG Phone 5 Series headphone jack, which wasn’t previously available on the ROG Phone 3.

When it comes to call quality, which is often overlooked, the earpieces are big and clear.

Software and Performance After a fairly unique setup process where your phone will teach you about AirTriggers through an interactive 3D mini-game with an impressive look, you can choose the look of your Android home screen. By default, you get a gamer’s aesthetic with a red accent throughout the interface, but if you don’t like it, you can choose an Android experience like Stock instead.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 16GB of RAM. With that in mind, even its “less” based ROG Phone 5 variant has problems playing Android games with high graphics and a 120Hz refresh rate, or up to 144Hz, which is very smooth for Minecraft. There was not. And with 512GB of storage on your ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, you have plenty of space to store all your favorite games, movies, and music.

One of the unique features of ROG Phone 5 is the AirTrigger 5 sensor. That’s four instead of two for ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. Like the shoulder buttons on the gamepad, the two are embedded in the top frame of the phone (if held sideways). The two additional Air Triggers are on the back of the phone, which I personally didn’t find particularly easy to use, but the Air Trigger on the shoulder is still perfect.

When enabled, touching them can trigger previously assigned in-game actions such as shooting and jumping. AirTriggers are flat touch sensors, not real keys, but they vibrate and are guaranteed to succeed every time you press them. AirTriggers works amazingly well and can really be a game changer feature for many mobile gamers.

One of the Air Triggers embedded in the phone frame

You can open Asus Game Genie by swiping from the left side of the screen at any time during the game. If your game doesn’t natively support Air Triggers on the phone, you can assign it to in-game actions yourself. This is a quick and easy process that involves dragging each AirTrigger icon to a control on the game screen.

Speaking of software features, Asus X mode is back, allowing you to customize almost everything, including ROG Phone 5 heat limits, CPU, GPU, RAM performance, screen touch and slide sensitivity, and more. With Asus, you have full control over your phone here, and gamers who are already tinkering with PC game rigs will feel at home.

Secondary Display Like the ROG Vision ROG Phone 5 Pro, the back of the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate has a secondary display, except for the monochrome ones. It’s also pretty pixelated, but if you’re a retro gamer like me, you might really like it.

The secondary display is mostly flare and can be customized. Asus allows you to create and display your own small graphics, just like the names in the cool glitch fonts of your choice.

Of course, the secondary display can also be activated to show animations when you receive a call, when the phone is charged, when you attach an accessory, or when the game starts.

Also, whatever animation is playing on the secondary ROG Vision display, it will always be in the correct orientation, even if the phone is held upside down.

You can imagine an avid gamer using this screen to display a team logo or player name. Alternatively, individuals can use it to own ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. It’s not an unpleasant LED monster, but it’s a stylish monochrome screen that blends nicely into the design of the back of your phone even when you’re not using it, adding its amazingly unique look.

ROG Vision display settings

Does your phone have 18GB of RAM? Amazon’s best-selling Windows laptop has only 4GB of RAM, which seems to be enough for most people. So who exactly needs 18GB of RAM on their cell phones? And what are the benefits?

Well, you can claim that futureproofing is one. ROG Phone 5 Ultimate could stay at the forefront of smartphone performance for years. If you’re a mobile gamer, this is the way to go by buying a powerful phone that allows you to customize almost every aspect of it, and you make it yours and lengthen it Use for a period.

But today, now, does the phone benefit from 18GB of RAM? If you’re a heavy multitasker or gamer, you probably aren’t.

In any case, Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate isn’t just RAM, it’s the entire flare, power, and customizability package. Providing more to users than necessary makes this phone highly desirable. Performance isn’t the only reason to buy it. I like a lot more about it. In addition, excellent performance alone can be found in almost every 2021 flagship.

Gaming Accessories This phone supports the same accessories featured in the ROG Phone 5 review, especially the Asus AeroActive Cooler 5 clip-on fan and ROG Kunai 3 gaming pad.

When you buy ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, you actually get Aero Active Cooler 5 out of the box for free. In addition to the obvious cooling, two physical shoulder buttons and a kickstand are added to the phone.

But the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad is just that. Sold separately, you can turn your Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate into an Android gaming console like the Nintendo Switch with physical buttons and analog sticks. ROG Kunai 3 looks and feels great, but not all Android games support gamepads, even if they are supported by well-known games like Minecraft. Battery Life ROG Phone 5 Ultimate has a 6,000 mAh high-capacity battery and Quick Charge 5.0. support. Similar to the base ROG Phone 5, especially with the screen set to 60Hz, you can provide hours of entertainment with nearly 11 hours of 3D games and 13 hours or more of web browsing or YouTube video viewing on a single charge. I will. And like all ROG Phone 5 models, Ultimate ships with a 65W charger. It’s pretty big, but it has a good braided cable that can charge your phone from 0 to 100% in less than an hour.

