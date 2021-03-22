Resident Evil ReVerse Beta launches in April and can be played on PS5





Capcom has announced that the Resident Evil Open Beta will begin on April 7th at 11:00 pm PST / April 8th at 2:00 am EST. Testing will take place on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.

If you want to try the beta on PS5, you can try it through backward compatibility. Regardless of the platform, you need to link your Capcom ID to the console.

As far as beta content is concerned, Capcom did not share details except:

This beta test tests the game’s system, balance, and server. Unexpected maintenance may occur. If you downloaded the closed beta test version of the game, you do not need to re-download the game for open beta testing.

Please update your readers as more information becomes available.

Resident Evil Re: Verse is free with the purchase of Resident Evil Village, which will be available on May 7th. The official outline is as follows.

Resident Evil Re: Verse allows you to test your skills with other players in 4-6 deathmatch battles. Play as your beloved character in the Resident Evil series and turn the tide of battle with powerful biological weapons. Participate in a 5-minute deathmatch where the player with the most points wins! Use the weapons and items you find to defeat even more powerful enemies!

When your character is taken out, their bodies turn into powerful biological weapons that can be used against other players. Grab multiple virus capsules and transform them into even more powerful biological weapons. Revenge with biological weapons is also a great opportunity to earn more points!

[Source: Capcom]

