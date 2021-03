Tekken 7’s latest fighter, Lydia Sobieska, announces release date

On March 23, publisher BANDAI NAMCO will release Tekken 7’s new fighter, Lydia Sobieska, along with a new Island Paradise stage.

Publisher Namco Bandai plans to release Tekken 7’s latest character, Lydia Sobieska, on March 23 this week, along with the new Island Paradise Stage. Namco Bandai initially teased Lydia’s arrival at the end of last month with a DLC 18 teaser trailer. A few days ago, additional hints about the character were dropped, confirming interesting information about Lydia’s role in the Tekken world. She is the Prime Minister of Poland. Her people.

The fact that Lydia looks like the character design of The Witcher 3 Siri hasn’t been lost to some fans. The white ash hair and Poland have one connection, but the new Tekken character has a scar on his left eye. Of course, that may just be a coincidence. And in the end, it doesn’t really matter. Still, the similarities have been the focus of fans, especially since Namco Bandai released Lydia’s latest gameplay trailer.

Over the weekend, Namco Bandai shared a closer look at Polish Prime Minister Lydia Sobieska, the new Tekken 7 fighter. The character will join the ranks of Tetsuken on March 23rd tomorrow, bringing a whole new island paradise stage. Lydia’s arrival concludes the Tekken 7 Season 4 pass. Tekken 7 received its first batch of content last fall with the resurrection of Kunimitsu and the launch of the Vermilion Gate Place. See Lydia Sobieskine’s actions in the long gameplay trailer linked below.

Lydia Sobieska joins #TEKKEN 7 ranks on March 23!

Polish citizens shouted for stronger leaders, and Lydia responded to the call! Also, a new island paradise stage will arrive!

Are you ready for the next battle? Order TEKKEN 7 today: https: //t.co/CxUvf3mFjG pic.twitter.com/7HlxzaxhPg

— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 21, 2021

Lydia seems to be a promising addition to the Tekken 7 roster. And thanks to her role in space as the Prime Minister of Poland, the character brings a slightly different talent to the experience. We still don’t know how it actually works during the battle, but franchise fans could get a lot of excitement on March 23rd.

As mentioned above, Lydia’s imminent release concludes Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 Season Pass 4 plan. This started last fall at the level of Kunimitsu and the Vermilion Gate. Players can purchase the latest Season Pass for Fighting titles for $ 14.99. However, this content also provided a fair share of the giveaway, even in the form of free updates. The above updates include additional moves for all Tekken 7 fighter characters, new top level ranks, more streamlined user interface options, and improved online play responsiveness.

Tekken 7 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Namco Bandai

