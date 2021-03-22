The new HP Envy x360 15 comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 or Intel 11th Gen CPU flavors and costs less than $ 1,000.





HP today announced updated models of popular Envy laptops, including the updated Envy 17 and the new Envy x360 15. Both have been upgraded with an 11th Gen Intel processor with an optional 4K display. The HP Envy 14 is already impressed with its powerful performance and excellent display, and the two are trying to keep up.

Both Envy laptops are available for pre-order at Best Buy and will be released on hp.com in April of this year. HP is also releasing a new HP 930 Creator wireless mouse, so laptops aren’t the only device. Even better, HP claims that a single charge via USB Type-C will give you enough juice to last up to 12 weeks. 3 months without touching the charging cable? bring it on.

(Image credit: HP) HP Envy x360 15 (2021): What we know

The HP Envy x360 15 is available in a variety of configurations, starting at $ 899.99 for the 11th generation Intel Core i5 and $ 749.99 for the AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The new 2-in-1 laptop can also be equipped with an Intel Core i7 for $ 1,049.99 and an AMD Ryzen 7 for $ 959.99. Not so bad for laptops under $ 1,000.

For other internal specifications, the Envy x360 15 features up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, an additional 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and an Nvidia MX450 graphics card with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

In terms of design, as HP calls it, laptops come in either natural silver or nightfall black, and the keyboard color matches the rest of the laptop. This time, the ratio of the 15-inch 2-in-1 screen to the main unit will be 88.7%, and a 4K OLED display will be installed as an option. The Envy display panel, much like the HP Envy x360 13, is known to be bright and vibrant, so it is expected that this model will also have color enhancement.

HP doesn’t mention the battery life of the laptop, but if you’re like a sibling, you expect it to be around 11 hours (with your fingers crossed).

The laptop weighs only 4.11 lbs / 1.8 kg and features a 19% larger touchpad for gestures, a snooping eye-stopping digitally controlled physical camera shutter and a fingerprint reader. As for the ports, you’ll need two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 with a USB Type-C connection, a headphone / mic jack, and one HDMI output.

(Image credit: HP) HP Envy 17 (2021): What we know

For the HP Envy 17, I’m not expecting an AMD processor option, but look for an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia MX450 graphics up to 4K UHD, or a multi-touch IPS 1920 x 1080 pixel FHD display. With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The laptop also offers multitasking performance enhancements with up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB of Intel Optane memory. It also comes with three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port with a USB Type-C connection, a headphone / mic jack, and an HDMI 2.0 output. As HP claims, in terms of battery life, video playback is expected to take 11 hours and 30 minutes, or wireless streaming is expected to take 10 hours and 45 minutes.

By design, the 17.3-inch laptop is offered in natural silver with a full-size backlit natural silver keyboard with a numeric keypad. The screen-to-body ratio is 86.3% and weighs 5.6 lbs / 2.5 kg. The Envy 17 also features a 19% larger touchpad, a digitally controlled webcam, and a fingerprint reader.

The Envy 17 hasn’t had many updates compared to its predecessor in 2020, but it has an 11th generation Intel i7 processor with a retail price of $ 999.99. However, the model currently available for Best Buy is $ 1,24.99, which comes with a 1920 x 1080 FHD display and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

(Image Credit: HP) HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse: What We Know

HP also announced the new HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse. There are some clever tricks to this.

Available sometime in the spring, priced at $ 89.99, the wireless mouse can be paired with up to three devices via Bluetooth, dragging and dropping files and content across multiple devices, even between Windows, Chrome OS, and macOS operating systems. You can drop it. It’s convenient now.

It also boasts 7 programmable buttons, silent clicks, up to 3,000 DPI, and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single USB-C charge. HP also claims that it can be charged for 3 hours in just 1 minute.

HP’s Envy series is one of the best laptops, and the HP Envy x360 13 is currently the best 2-in-1 laptop. We hope these two new Envy laptops will meet their expectations.

