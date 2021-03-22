New report may reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 release schedule – BGR





The new coronavirus pandemic affects every industry on the planet, and even with all its resources, when it becomes clear that supply chain disruptions will make a normal September release impossible. Apple had to adjust its launch plans for the iPhone 12 series. Instead, Apple released iOS 14 in September and waited until October to announce the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The pandemic isn’t over yet, despite the actual progress in deploying the COVID-19 vaccine, but it may not affect the release date of iPhone 13 this year. According to 9to5Mac, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives checked in to the supply chain and decided that the next flagship iPhone would arrive on time.

According to Ives sources, the iPhone 13 will be available for purchase in the third week of September, and the release timeline will be closer to the iPhone 11 timeline released on September 20, 2019. His only major caveat is “fine-tuning the product model.” May postpone Apple’s release to early October, but that may be true for some models. In other words, as the supply chain approaches full speed, the launch of the iPhone 13 model can be delayed, as is the case with the iPhone 12 model.

Rumors and reports about the iPhone 13 line have been going on for months, and some of the latest suggest that the next Apple phone will bring back Touch ID with a fingerprint sensor under the display. In a recent research note, four Barclays analysts predicted that Apple is likely to move the sensor under the display this fall. They also discussed “a tighter integrated version of existing structured lighting systems.” This will reduce the notch. In any case, even if Touch ID comes back, Face ID may not go anywhere.

In addition to the small notch and the resurrection of Touch ID, the iPhone 13 model has a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a more powerful 5G modem, a camera upgrade, a LiDAR scanner for the entire lineup, and a larger battery for improvement. I heard that it will be installed. Battery life. There are rumors that Apple has finally given customers the opportunity to buy a 1TB iPhone model, but these rumors weren’t very convincing.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that Apple plans to continue using the same four models that it saw in 2021. The expected lineup looks like this: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is noteworthy. The iPhone 12 mini seems disappointing at first glance, with reports that the smallest and cheapest models make up a small percentage of iPhone’s total sales. Still, Apple will push the same four models in 2021, but the era of the easily pocketed iPhone could end.

