Terraria becomes Steam’s top rated game when it reaches a big milestone





There’s no doubt that Terraria has had a lot of success since it was first released on Steam in 2011, but today we’re looking at how successful it is. The studio behind Terraria, Re-Logic, provided us with the latest information on selling games, but it wasn’t just about numbers. Instead, Re-Logic told us how many copies the game sold on PC, console, and mobile.

Terraria has sold 35 million copies by the end of 2020, according to a Re-Logic post on the Terraria forum. The PC version has sold 9.3 and 8.5 million copies of mobile devices, of which 17.2 million have been sold. At the console. It’s not surprising that the PC is making the most sales. That’s because Terraria started many years ago and is the first platform to get updates when it’s released.

Also, the game costs up to $ 10 on a PC, but can be much more expensive than on other platforms (for example, Terraria costs $ 29.99 on a Nintendo Switch). Finally, Terraria can run on a very wide range of hardware configurations, which can be a huge success on your PC. The fact that it’s sold more mobile than the console may be a shock to some, but like the PC version, the iOS and Android versions are well priced at $ 4.99 within the impulse domain. I have.

Re-Logic also shared that Terraria outperformed the Steam250 ranking and removed Portal 2 from the top spot. Steam250, as the name implies, ranks the best 250 games on Steam based on Steam user reviews, and with 98% favorable reviews from over 700,000 gamers, Terraria crowns Steam250. I got it.

So, even after a few years, Terraria still seems to be growing in sales. After years of regular and massive updates, Re-Logic said it ended with the launch of Terraria 1.4 Journey’s End last year, so it won’t be long before we hear about the studio’s next plans. I hope that.

