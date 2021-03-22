What’s New in Today’s Autumn Man Season 4





Screenshot: Mediatonic

Season 4, immersed in the neon lights of Fallguy, is officially released today. This update introduces some changes to the Platformer Royale, including seven new levels.

Basket Fall: Yes, Fall Guys are getting another team-based ball-throwing mini-game. Have you already learned this lesson with Egg Scramble? SkylineStumble: Earlier this month, Mediatonic unveiled SkylineStumble as the first bully of Season 4. Whatever the 60 players, the low gravity zone, and the resilience of hell, it’s a feature. Short Circuit: This is a short lap race. get it? Eh? Hoverboard Heroes: Like the highest Fall Guys levels, Hoverboard Heroes look like a crazy dash through an ingenious obstacle course. Power Trip: I know the team mini-game that I dropped into the panel area, so I have to step on it. A panel to switch them to your team? Power Trip is one of them. BigShots: BigShots look like FallGuys Yahtzee. Adopts the core concept of a giant object of fruit chute dodge blown from a cannon. However, instead of fruit, it makes the object a giant planet. Then let the player balance with one of the seesaw-level seesaws. This is the round that everyone hates most. Roll-on: Fallguy is best on a simple obstacle course with hundreds of millions of pastel-colored beans sprinting towards the finish. Roll-on is one of them and mixes the course elements that rotate from the roll-out.

Fallguy Season 4 will also introduce a squad mode that pairs players into a small party of four. If anyone on your team wins the final round, you all always claim the benefits of winning to us who only win and lose the final fourth round. Squads also change the mechanism of removal. In the race, you will earn points depending on when you finish the race. The team with the lowest score will be kicked. The same principles apply to team survival rounds. The longer you stay on the course, the more points you will earn.

Today we also see daily challenges and the addition of a new currency called the Crown Shard. Collect 60 of them and you will be able to cash your crown. In theory, this should lower the barriers to winning crowns (and, more importantly, using those crowns in the game becomes an increasingly wacky cosmetic product).

These are provided along with a series of bug fixes that Mediatonic detailed in last week’s tweet. One is for Fall Mountain to line up players so they don’t benefit anyone. With DoorDash, you will no longer be disqualified if you finish the race hard and start across the edge. There are also other common performance fixes, user interface improvements, and more. But best of all, you can finish it anytime after removal. That is, you don’t have to wait for the next round to load.

In the previous Fall Guys season, Ive quickly bounced off and found that it was rarely added to the game with each new season. But seven new rounds that look fun may be enough to attract me. In addition, it removes the intriguing Kokine from the theme of the distant future season, which looks like the 80’s. Take a closer look at how long your interest will last.

