LG has reportedly finished developing mobile phones and is considering shutting down the entire mobile sector.





LG planned to launch a smartphone with a rotatable display to compete with foldable phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. But you may never see the light of day. It is rumored that LG has stopped developing rollable smartphones and is looking for buyers to scoop up the mobile business as well. Here are the bits to unpack. Let’s start with the phone itself. This is a company’s innovative design that doesn’t avoid its own form factor (see the LG Wing review for meaning). The idea of ​​a rollable display isn’t meant to allow you to roll up and hit flies like a newspaper (the flies’ internal organs on your smartphone will be terrible). Instead, enable a wider display area.

This is achieved by a mechanized extension of the handset. LG made fun of the prototype at CES earlier this year, but it’s interesting to say the least. please look…

The short teaser clip shows the user holding the smartphone in landscape mode with the rollable screen fully unfolded, providing a tablet-like experience. Then, when the display is mechanically integrated into the device, it shrinks to a “normal” sized phone. It’s pretty neat, isn’t it? Unfortunately, you may not see the release if the latest rumors prove to be true.

The Dong-A Ilbo reports that LG probably has no plans to launch a rollable phone, citing someone who seems to be familiar with the issue. The unfortunate news is a month after LG was reported to have stopped developing at least three smartphones with unique displays, one of which is a rollable phone.

For LG smartphone fans, it’s even worse. It is rumored that Korean electronic device makers are also shopping mainly in the mobile phone business. LG seems to have already talked about the sale with both Volkswagen AG and Vingroup JSC in Vietnam, but neither seems to be very interested at this time.

“As competition in the global mobile device market intensifies, it’s time for LG to make cool decisions and make the best choices,” Kwon Bong-suk said at the time. “The company is considering all possible measures, such as selling, withdrawing or shrinking its smartphone business,” he said.

Unfortunately for LG, it was unable to gain a meaningful share of the smartphone market. Looking at the latest market share figures from IDC, Samsung leads with 22.7%, Huawei with 14.6%, Xiaomi with 13.1%, Apple with 11.8%, Vivo with 8.9%, and everything else with the remaining 29%. Occupies.

